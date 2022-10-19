Bless Your Heart

 Bobby Burns/The Daily Reflector

Take time to study what the candidates say. You may be shocked at what some of them believe ... like they will declare victory even if we don’t elect them.

Kudos to the Farmville family who went all the way in decorating for Halloween. Greene Street is clearly an amazingly haunted place to be!


