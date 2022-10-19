...FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING...
...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY
MORNING...
* WHAT...For the Frost Advisory, temperatures as low as 33 will
result in frost formation. For the Freeze Watch, sub-freezing
temperatures as low as 31 possible.
* WHERE...Martin, Pitt, Washington, Greene, Beaufort, Duplin,
Lenoir, Jones, Northern Craven and Inland Onslow Counties.
* WHEN...For the Frost Advisory, until 9 AM EDT this morning.
For the Freeze Watch, from late tonight through Thursday
morning.
* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.
&&
Weather Alert
Take time to study what the candidates say. You may be shocked at what some of them believe ... like they will declare victory even if we don’t elect them.
Kudos to the Farmville family who went all the way in decorating for Halloween. Greene Street is clearly an amazingly haunted place to be!
The upper deck at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium has a handicapped seating section. It is not a place to congregate and visit with others. You are obstructing someone else’s view of the game. They are sitting in their seats; you go sit in yours. The staff on duty should prevent this from happening. No one should be allowed to huddle and stand in front of those who are actually trying to watch the game.
I’m missing something. Everyone else is being prosecuted these days except Hunter. What’s up with that?
No BYH to anyone who will take a picture of someone at a Christmas parade and cut and paste it. Of all things, Christmas? The birth of Jesus, do undo others, etc.? How low can you go? It shows a lack of character, dishonesty and not much integrity. Plus, how stupid do you think we are? This country has lost its moral compass and it starts at the top.
Hey Democrats. Don’t you have anything else to talk about except abortion? How about inflation, gas prices, food prices, Ukraine, world unrest and murder rate? I could go on and on but you get the point.
BYH, don’t you find it ironic that the party that keeps touting how patriotic they are is the party of the insurrection and the same party trying their best to dismantle democracy?
Downtown Greenville used to be safer and cars used to obey the speed limit more often than not on Fifth street, both due to speed bumps. Then the city took them away and speeding traffic returned but enforcement has not. Can we please reinstall the speed bumps before someone else gets hurt or killed?
Today while grocery shopping, I witnessed a lady buy a lollipop for a young teenager. I believe his father had just completed his transaction and told the young man to put it back. The lady behind me told the cashier to let the boy take it and she’d pay for it. I’m so grateful I witnessed that kind act. Truly made my day!
Bless our hearts, it’s a disgrace that we live in a country where the second most physically protected person is Nicholas Cruz. Let that sink in, libs.
BYH. I don’t want judges who will do what’s right. I want judges who will apply the law as it is written. Don’t like the law? Work to change it. It can not and should not be changed by activist judges!
Bless my heart, I’m so glad I grew up in the ’70s. I did so much stupid stuff and there is no record of it!