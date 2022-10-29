I understand if you go through a neighborhood and see all the Democrat signs in the yards they’re probably Section 8 and they live off of us MAGA people. They’re voting for Democrats because they get everything they want for nothing and don’t work.
Bless your heart to the Bless Your Hearter trying to get relief from stress over ads like Camp Lejeune water and political ads. You will have to take a number as I am already in line checking on it due to the guy on the top of the truck and the bathtub guy. Good luck.
BYH. Can’t wait to see the new MAGA zombie attack movie. See JFK Jr. party with the zombies (he is coming this time), watch Gen. Flynn and Sheriff Hershel battle Jewish space lasers and demon satellites controlled by chromophore-fueled Democrat cannibals. Coming to a theater near you on Election Day or by subscription on Truth Social. Wear your helmet — after they pick your pocket, the zombies want your brains.
BYH to those who plan to vote for Democrats. Please don’t do it. You are about to make a terrible mistake.
Six in ten Republicans believe that Biden is not the legitimately elected president. Therein lies the problem.
BYH, polls are funny things. Five out of the seven major polling companies generally quoted are Republican owned and leaning, so there would be an incentive to steer the narrative. The red wave they tout doesn’t exist and is not borne out in the early voting and new registration numbers. This mid-term will set records in turnout and now is the time to flex your muscle. This is a full-court press on democracy. Vote!
BYH, Biden administration. The American taxpayer is funding the cost of drag shows in Ecuador. My simple question is, why?
BYH to the Arizona Democrat senator who said he and the Arizonians are tired of the illegals entering the border. He has been a senator for years but just days before the midterms he is all of a sudden tired of what is happening at the border. I hope that there is nobody stupid enough to believe that bull.
BYH! Everyone is complaining about the student loan forgiveness. I don’t hear anyone complaining about the farmer loan forgiveness. Every year they have a bad crop they make money? What’s good for the goose!
People who live in glass houses shouldn’t throw wild parties. Bless their hearts.
We hear that we need to shop local. So we drive to the retailer only to find that the item is out of stock. So back online to get what you need.
BYH. Management wants to point out how employees dress. Well how about the employee with those tight pants on? Girl, you gonna bust out of them like a can of biscuits.