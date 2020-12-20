Dad, 92, drove himself to Florida.
He has wintered there for 34 years.
First, he packs the car like a Tetris compartment, matching air space percentages with suitcase appendages and shuffling trunk prominences with duffle bag dominances. Ordinarily, estimating cargo capacity inside knobby nooks and curvy crannies is a calculus problem solved by tiny additions: imagine measuring a surface by covering it with a single layer of threads exquisitely trimmed to match the crooks of the crannies. Its scalloped surface area matches the aggregate of the thread areas, summing every individual thread length times tiny thread width. But Dad doesn’t need integral calculus and analytic geometry to know the precise sweep of space or the increments of luggage. He has a brain algorithm that can visualize how to tuck one last lopsided lugwrench to fit. It’s how he tooled engine parts for his airplanes and industrial arts for his students’ brains.
He retired at 58, which seemed old enough at the time but adolescent now. He and Mom bought a mobile home on a canal. Waterfront! At least at high tide.
Things throw him off now.
Dad has always kept to a rigid schedule, and now it keeps him alive. He does the same things always in the same order. If it is Tuesday according to his pill box, then it is laundry day. The chores, with many false starts and misplaced soaps, take all day and exhaust him, pushing him through to Wednesday.
He scheduled Florida from Nov. 1 to May 2.
He didn’t drive the first leg of the 1,216 miles. He arranged for Tim, my brother, to drive him from New York to New Jersey. Dad was to rest a few days, steel himself, then start a week-long journey south. If he wasn’t up to it, Tim would drive.
The next morning, Tim called me in exasperation. “Your father,” he started, “won’t listen to a lick of sense.” That sounded like the old young Dad.
Tim set the GPS but Dad said it was confusing him. Tim made hotel reservations but Dad didn’t want to pay in advance. Forget trying to find my house, which was an hour off the highway. “He’s heading south. Nothing I can do about it. Stay off the roads.”
Would it rain? Would there be a construction detour? Would he be able to find a motel from a road sign? We didn’t used to question it. But he is 92 now, and is too busy getting through the days to focus on anything else. He used to have opinions on everything. Now he can’t remember what he likes for breakfast. It takes all his concentration to take his pills, or did he take them already? Or go to church — or is it Tuesday? Or hang the clothes to dry — or are they out there in the rain? He starts a hundred tasks, fifty of them identical, because his arms get too tired and his fingers are too bulky and he forgets what he already started and can’t find the clothespins. Someone should live with him, to point him in the right direction, but Mom died two years ago — technically she is still with him in her urn, which he takes everywhere — and he can’t stand anyone else’s company.
Now, all day while he is driving we await a call from the police — “he’s lost,” or “he doesn’t have his registration,” or “there’s been an accident.”
At four, he leaves a message: “Hi.”
I could text him, but he has yet to stumble upon any of my texts from the last five years. I call at 6, waking him up. “Oh, hi, uh, hi, I just dozed off. I’m at the motel in ... in .... What’s the town across from you, you know on the way down not through Lucille?” It’s his way of reminding me that he’s not going his usual route with Mom, where they drove down Virginia’s Eastern Shore to visit Mom’s sister, Lucille, before stopping for a day at our house, then on to Florida. “I won’t be able to visit, you know, but I’m here in umm … ummm ...”
“Wilson?”
“No, no, two words…”
“Rocky Mount?”
“Yes, I’m in Rocky Mount, and thought I’d give you a call since I’m at your — you know, closest.”
“We can bring dinner!”
“No, already ate, going to bed. Just wanted to say hi.”
“Hi, Dad. Be safe.”
Somehow, his brain algorithm maneuvered the highways and byways. The weather was clear, and the roads were straight, and he mastered the 1,216-mile precise sweep of space to arrive at his waterfront.
One more time, he did it. He’s 92, you know. Now, if he could just remember where he put his pill box.
Joy Moses-Hall teaches physics and astronomy at Pitt Community College. She has a PhD in oceanography and is the author of the novel Wretched Refuge. Follow @jmoseshall on Facebook.