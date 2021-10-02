EDENTON - My favorite comic book character has always been the original Captain Marvel, now called Shazam. The name Shazam comes from the magic word Billy Batson says to transform into Captain Marvel. Shazam is an acronym of six “Elders” who each contribute a power to the hero: the Power of Zeus, the Strength of Hercules and the Speed of Mercury.
His powers are granted by these Greco-Roman gods/demigods, along with the Titan Atlas, providing Stamina, and the Hebrew Solomon, offering Wisdom.
Truth be told, this has always seemed an odd “power” to me. Like Superman and Wonder Woman, Captain Marvel is bulletproof and has super-strength and super-speed. We primarily define superheroes through physical prowess.
Certainly, superheroes are intelligent, with Batman especially noted for his intellect, but we tend to focus on feats of strength more than we celebrate a hero’s wit; we especially do not associate superheroes with wisdom. We connect wisdom with age, and, even though Cap premiered over 80 years ago, his image is of a man in his prime, and the conceit is of a young boy becoming a superheroic adult through the use of that magic word. We separate youth from wisdom as though the two do not intersect.
But wisdom comes in many forms and many ages, and we have many opportunities for wisdom.
Captain Marvel’s first power is Wisdom — and not just any form of Wisdom, but that of King Solomon. Solomon’s reputation is legendary. The Apocryphal Book of Wisdom is even attributed to him. Solomon is bestowed this superpower by God.
After ascending the throne, Solomon asks God “for… understanding to discern what is right.” I struggle often with this discernment and appreciate divine aid in this matter, but I have not always thought of such discernment as wisdom. Obviously, I should, for it is. Solomon’s petition pleases the Lord, who rewards him with wisdom along with riches, honors and a lengthy life for walking in God’s ways.
Solomon recognizes he needs wisdom to be a helpful, faithful servant. He is not wise for wanting to serve God; he wants wisdom in order to serve God.
Solomon surely makes his request with some hesitation; after all, asking God directly for anything, much less enhanced faculties, must bring with it trepidation, even for Solomon. But the Psalms tell us that “the fear of the Lord is the beginning of wisdom.” The Hebrew yirah, translated most closely as fear, has a layered meaning. Yirah is fear, but it also notes a hesitation when moving into a larger world or realm. Yirah encompasses both fear and awe of the Lord.
Maintaining and being grounded in combined fear and awe positions us properly to serve God and to see the face of Christ in each other. The Psalmist reminds that “those who fear [God] lack nothing.”
Just as the Lord rewarded Solomon, we are rewarded as his saints when we fear God. As we are taught the fear of the Lord, we learn to “turn from evil and do good; [to] seek peace and pursue it.” Our Wisdom comes when we live into yirah as our awe and fear drive us.
In the comics, the Elders give Billy Batson wisdom, four physical abilities and a sixth power: the courage of Achilles. Wisdom requires Courage. Our yirah for the Lord leads to Wisdom, helping us discern how best we can serve.
God “gives food to those who fear Him.” Both physical and spiritual hunger are met, for God supports his servants. We are called to the table and to “lay aside immaturity” by Wisdom, for through and with Wisdom, we “walk in the way of insight.”
That walk is the way we must go. We are called to live “not as unwise people but as wise.”
In his letter to the Ephesians, Paul reminds us all that we should “not be foolish, but understand what the will of the Lord is.”
Knowing that requires courage, and it requires work. The Hebrew word for Wisdom, chokmah, describes both wisdom and skilled labor.
Solomon wisely knew that he must honor the Lord. He asked for Wisdom so that he could be a good servant, using his fear and awe to inspire and support. We do not have the “one magic word” that gives us Solomon’s Wisdom as a superpower, but we can balance our bravery and our desire to serve as we, too, seek to discern God’s Wisdom and carry it with us through the world.
Shazam! And Amen.
Hugh H. Davis is Director of Albemarle Regional Library and a lay reader at St. Thomas’ Episcopal Church (Ahoskie) and St. Mark’s (Roxobel). His interests range from Shakespeare and Milton to the Muppets and Doctor Who. He can be contacted at hdavis@arlnc.org.
