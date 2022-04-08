A word used a lot by Christians is “repentance,” but I wonder what that really means to us.
The Greek word “metanoia” captures its meaning the best. It refers to a change of mind, even a change of heart, which is a sign of “conversion.” This goes much deeper than sorrow or regret. We all feel that sometimes, but it does not necessarily mean that we really change anything.
There is a distinct difference between being sorry and being penitent. We can easily say, “Hey John, I’m really sorry about what I said,” and continue on our merry way. But, if true repentance is involved, we may start by saying that we are sorry, but then, we stop. We are caught up short.
We begin to look within ourselves. We find that we are no longer interested in rationalizing, or looking for excuses, or blaming someone else. We begin to see, maybe for the first time in our lives, that the particular thing we are sorry about is a symptom of something that is not quite right within us.
This is a powerful time of opportunity. Do we pay attention to this new awareness or do we continue down that well-beaten path mumbling “I’m sorry” every now and then?
Let’s compare being sorry with metanoia for a moment. Sometimes, if we are sorry enough about what we said or did, we might decide to behave differently. We say, “OK, enough is enough! I just have to stop this!” And then, using all of our will power we change our behavior ... for a while.
After a time, we realize that it is not working, and it takes incredible energy and effort to keep trying. Our well-intentioned efforts just do not work for very long.
Why? Because it is phony. It is phony because our changed behavior is the result of willpower and does not reflect who we are. Sooner or later, our true colors come shining through.
This is not logical, but it is the truth. While being sorry can lead to attempts to change our outward behavior, true repentance leads to metanoia which is not about changed behavior, but rather a change of heart. It is not concerned with an exercise in willpower, but a decision to place our wills into the hands of God.
How does that happen? It happens when we finally get sick and tired and frustrated with our failed attempts to act differently.
What happens as the result of metanoia is very real. There is a deep sense of relief as we realize that we are no longer living a life of denial. We are no longer trying to shape ourselves into someone different using our own power. We are able to be honest with ourselves, and to give up trying to be someone we are not.
We also notice a sense of inner peace, a sense of being OK, an awareness that we are on a different path. Life seems less complicated and pressure-filled. And the heart of the matter is that as time goes on, we notice our behavior has changed with no effort on our part.
The changed behavior is the natural result of a person who has allowed himself or herself to be changed by God into the person they were meant to be.
The first step in the repentance that leads to metanoia is not movement. It is simply stopping and turning around. We believe that God will provide the new direction, and is the source of the power necessary to start out in that new direction, one step at a time.