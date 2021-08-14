“Hey, you know how some male vocal groups have a guy that sings falsetto and just blows the roof off with those sweet high notes?”
“Yes! YES!”
“Well … you’re not that guy…”
“… oh …”
I’m glad somebody told me that long ago. Or at least I’m glad now; I wasn’t too happy about it then. I assumed that I could sing falsetto, but that turned out to be a false assumption.
I was always an admirer of Eddie Kendricks who sang the falsetto parts for the Temptations. But it took a while for me to realize that I was admiring him from afar … that is, from far down the scale miles away from those high notes that he sang so beautifully.
But there are 88 notes on a piano keyboard. Surely somewhere among them I can find a handful that I could sing. I can get kind of low, but not low enough to be a true bass, so as a singer I am as in politics: a passionate middle-of-the-roader. Or muddle-of-the-roader when I don’t enunciate clearly.
So what do I know about music, eh? When I first heard the words “open mic” long ago, I thought it was a nickname. Some guy named Michael was a very approachable, empathetic person and so everyone called him “Open Mike.”
It was only later that I learned that it means “The microphone is now open to anyone who wants to come make a fool of himself.” Or herself. But it’s usually guys. I think the reason is that most guys lack the self-awareness that women more often have. So we’re more likely to just ignore the voice screaming inside the internal alarm system that’s yelling, “Don’t do it!”
But open mic can be good for the humility. Several weeks ago, someone asked to borrow my guitar. I said sure, why not. But I didn’t realize how thoroughly I would be taken to school. He blew me away. His fingers flew all over the fretboard like water sliders on the surface of a pond. My heart began to sink. I felt like a three-chord country song that never got recorded.
But it was great to hear him play; a fantastic concert that just happened out of nowhere. So I was torn between depression and the vicarious joy of hearing someone play who really knows what they’re doing.
But still, I had to make him sweat a little. So when he finished and handed me my guitar with a “Thank you so much!”
I said, “No prob … well, actually there is one small problem.”
“Umm, what’s that?” he looked uncharacteristically worried after the confident performance he had just put on.
“I just got a text message from my guitar. She says she’s breaking up with me because she’s met someone else.”
He laughed, probably glad to be off the hook, and I secretly exulted at finding a way to get his goat for a moment. Still, he had the gracious smile of a master and said, “Hey, you hit some pretty good licks, too,” so as to avoid discouraging other lesser lights. Alas, his words were more polite than accurate.
But the thing I like most about open mic is that music can bring out the best in people, whether they are on the stage or in the audience. One incident recently drove this home to me. A singer/guitarist was giving us some monologue in between songs. And he told us, “I’ve lived here over 20 years and I consider myself to be a North Carolinian, but originally I was a damned Yankee from New York.”
A voice from the audience rang out: “You’re not damned anymore!”
Now that is the ultimate in forgiveness!