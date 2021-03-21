It has been a rough two months in my little world. From taking out all four wisdom teeth to a week later getting the shingles out of nowhere, it was not fun.
Being bedridden, the temptation of online shopping skyrocketed knowing I shouldn’t because I did not have the finances. I kept thinking, “I deserve it,” which was technically true, but then I would start crying that I just wasted money on a material object that a) I didn’t need and b) just created more clutter.
I told myself, “Hey self, when you get back to normal, treat yourself to something amazing!” Myself replied, “that is a better idea.”
Some might look at people who buy stuff on a reasonable budget as if they are materialistic. It is not so. Some may have the luxury of purchasing or treating themselves to something that they have saved up for.
As for me, since I am such a skincare enthusiast — not to be confused with a professional, of course — I decided to get a facial. I have always been interested in cleaning and repairing my face from all the teen acne.
When I turned 21 I said, “The neglect is over! It is time to take care of my skin as much as possible.”
Now that I am 25, I know wrinkles are going to come as I get older, but I like seeing my complexion in a better state, especially now wearing a mask every time I go out. I luckily have a trusted friend who learned to give facials at school.
I had a whole day dedicated to self-love and care — kind of. I had to take my dad to his doctor’s office then my day began for me.
As I drove to the salon, the warm air convinced me to stop by Dunkin’ Donuts and get my favorite drink, a medium iced matcha latte with almond milk.
I usually get anxious going to a new salon and seeing what they have in store, but since I knew my friend worked there I felt comfortable. As I walked in it felt so luxurious and welcoming that my nerves went away.
At first the facial is calming and wonderful and I felt that I was getting a deep cleaning for my face.
Then when my friend came in and extracted my blackheads, oh my goodness, my pain tolerance was tested. Of course, she told me if I felt uncomfortable to let her know and she would stop for a break.
I told her to stop three times, not because of the pain, well kind of, but I was about to sneeze when she got to the nose area. She told me that she was used to that, sometimes people would grab her hand because they weren’t used to the pain.
I had puddles of tears on both eyes, but that didn’t match the pain I had with shingles, I will tell you that. The last part was my favorite as she placed a cooling mask on my face.
As she finished the process, I felt so relieved and weightless from my face that I felt like staying and sleeping there on the table.
As for the results, yeah my face was red but of course if taken care of nicely that redness can go away by night. When I got out of the salon, I felt so good that I finally did take some time for myself.
I take care and help my parents constantly, so time for me is really rare. And if I do have time for myself it is usually to catch up on sleep or stay at home and rest, due to the fact I am driving everywhere.
I encourage people to take some time for themselves; we need a time of reflection to love ourselves. Even if that means a walk in the park, driving to a cafe and treating yourself to your favorite drink, or buying that item you always wanted.
I used to live in New York and I am so glad my parents decided to move to North Carolina, a place where you can find peace in almost any corner you go. As for my corner, it will be back to that salon for another facial in eight weeks.