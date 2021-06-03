Weather Alert

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT... The Flash Flood Watch continues for * A portion of eastern North Carolina, including the following areas, Greene, Martin and Pitt. * Through late tonight. * Another round of heavy rain and thunderstorms is expected over the eastern North Carolina coastal plain through tonight. This comes after heavy rainfall yesterday totaling 1 to 3 inches. An additional 2 to 3 inches of rain are expected through tonight, with isolated amounts of 4 to 5 inches possible. This additional rainfall will lead to the risk of localized flash flooding from increased runoff of now saturated soils. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. &&