Q I am enjoying the articles you are doing on how to pick healthy foods. Can you tell us about peanut butter? CLH, Greenville
A When I finished by doctorate, my fellow graduate students painted a peanut butter jar gold and presented it to me as a trophy. It still sits on the shelf in our home library. I ate a peanut butter sandwich every day. I picked a store brand because it was the cheapest that tasted good! Lauren Butler is finishing her senior year as an ECU dietetics major and like many of her classmates will be completing a combined masters degree in nutrition and dietetic internship. She enjoyed comparing peanut butters for you.
Americans enjoy peanut butter on celery or an apple, between two pieces of bread in a sandwich, and eat it straight from the jar with a spoon. Since the 1800s, first known as “peanut paste,” we’ve been enjoying this classic treat. It was first used as a protein substitute for people with poor dental health and became a household staple. The average child consumes around 1,500 peanut butter sandwiches by his 18th birthday.
Peanuts are rich in unsaturated fats, vitamin E and B vitamins, all important for brain health, improving brain function and cognition. Peanuts are a good source of plant protein, with one-third of the calories coming from protein. They have complex carbohydrates as well, which means they take longer for the body to break down and will not quickly raise your blood sugar. Fiber which is beneficial for gut health and to curb hunger is packed in nuts, too.
With all of these benefits, what could possibly be wrong with consuming peanut butter? You need to consider the ingredients manufacturers add to the final product when selecting a healthy peanut butter. If you look at the peanut butter selection you have organic, JIF, Skippy, store brands, all-natural, powdered, crunchy, smooth and more. Look at three ingredients when making your choice: the added oils, added sugars and added salt.
Certain peanut butters have added hydrogenated oils which keeps the peanuts from separating in the jar as well as increasing shelf life. It’s easy to stir the peanut butter and refrigerate the brands that do not have hydrogenated oils. Some have palm oil, a saturated fat, known to increase our blood LDL, or bad cholesterol. These oils add calories and may contribute to heart disease. So, choose a peanut butter with about 15 grams of fat per serving and you will avoid these additives.
Added sugars makes peanut butter extra sweet and tasty but can contribute negatively to our health. You might think a product labeled “all natural” would be the best choice, but many have added sugars and oils. These sugars have been shown to contribute to obesity, heart disease and other major chronic diseases. Choose a peanut butter with less than 3 grams of added sugar listed on the Nutrition Facts label. If it tastes bland to you, consider pairing it with some fruit that not only sweetens it up but increases your fruit and vegetable intake for the day!
Although peanuts usually come salted, many of the peanut butter brands still add salt. Just one tablespoon of peanut butter can contain up to 50 to 75 milligrams of sodium. For someone limiting their sodium intake this could add up quickly. Peanut butter with less than 140 milligrams per serving would be considered “low-sodium” and is a healthier choice.
To sum everything up, an easy thing to look out for is whether the oil is separated from the peanuts in the jar on the shelf. Typically, if a peanut butter has additives, it will not have a layer of oil and will be evenly mixed together. After you purchase it, all you have to do is stir it up!
The most accurate way to assess if a peanut butter is healthy or not is to check the Nutrition Facts label on the back to ensure there are not added sugars, oil and salt. My rule of thumb is the fewer ingredients the better! Of course, pick brand that you like the taste and is affordable.