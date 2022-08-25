I have to check the mail. So that means I have to get the proper equipment before I leave on such a difficult journey. The mailbox is just a couple of first downs away from the back door in sandlot football scale. It's a short trip. But still, I do something strange. Something that I never did for the first half-century of my life.

I pick up my cell phone. Like a lonely cowboy herding his cattle across vast stretches of grassland, my phone is my only link to humanity. Of course, my yard is actually a little smaller than that. Obviously, modern technology has warped my sense of proportion.


Harvey Estes is a nationally published puzzle master whose Pitt County Crossroads alternates with his column in The Daily Reflector every other week. He lives in Pitt County north of Greenville.