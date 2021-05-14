With apologies to the late Billy Joe Shaver, I’m thinkin’ ’bout crankin’ my ragged old truck up and haulin’ some gas in from town.
I was playfully singing that altered line from Shaver’s country song late last Tuesday as I searched for a working gas pump to fill my mowing cans. It’s a routine task that I and a lot of other people normally perform without raising eyebrows or accusatory glances among fellow customers.
Doing it during a public panic over the availability of gasoline, however, risks ending up on the evening news. With that in mind, I waited until late at night to make my totally innocent gas run.
It took me five stations to find a functioning pump, and I still got the evil eye from at least one fellow fuel customer.
During the early days of the pandemic, Americans somehow got the idea that toilet paper might somehow shield us from the new coronavirus. Why else would so many people apparently decide to insulate their homes with it.
I was beginning to think we might have learned something of value from the mass hysteria behind the hoarding of hiney wipe, but no. One computer network is hacked and the southeastern United States succumbs to the crippling fear of making monthly payments on useless combustible engines.
Maybe it’s understandable that the threshold of resuming social interactions is no place to consider parking the car and spending more time at home. Still, I wonder how many of the recent panic buyers can even recall the 1970s, when there were no cyberattacks but plenty of prolonged gasoline shortages — real ones.
Most of us who lived through those years did not lose our minds. We did lose a lot of gasoline to thieves with siphon hoses, creating a profitable market for locking gas caps.
Because I’m still working from home for part of the week and mostly sticking around the family compound, I did not witness the initial run on gas stations. My wife, Sharon, saw what was going on and urged me to refill our fuel jugs for the mowers.
Four 5-gallon jugs might seem excessive. But between my brother and me, 20 gallons will fuel two industrial-grade mowing machines for roughly six weeks of grass cutting on about 10 acres. I had drained the last jug the day after the dreadful attack.
It is completely common for me to load those big red jugs into the bed of my ragged old truck and head into town for a refill. The woman two pumps over did not have that information Tuesday night.
I seriously considered telling her. Something in her eyes told me that my story was not going to sway her apparent conviction that I was part of the problem.
I decided to own the unfortunate optics and started singing my own lyrics to Billy Joe’s song again.
I’m thinkin’ ’bout crankin’ my ragged old truck up and haulin’ some gas in from town.
I’m thinkin’ ’bout hoardin’ so doggone much fuel till they’ll have none for 10 miles around …
If one is going to look guilty, one might as well get to enjoy it.