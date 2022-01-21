Greenville, NC (27833)

Today

Snow likely. Areas of freezing rain possible. Low around 25F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 100%. 3 to 5 inches of snow expected..

Tonight

Snow likely. Areas of freezing rain possible. Low around 25F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 100%. 3 to 5 inches of snow expected.