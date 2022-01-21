Are your new year’s resolutions already in tatters? Or maybe you are like me and didn’t even try to make them.
Everyone is struggling and 2022 has gotten off to a difficult start. It is mid-January and we are once again facing a surging COVID outbreak, and ever more intense storms in our environment and our politics.
There is a lot happening to make us feel anxious and stressed, but chronic stress negatively affects not only our quality of life but our health. According to Harvard Medical reports, the stress response suppresses our immune system making us more susceptible to colds and other illnesses. It can also contribute to anxiety and depression and raise our blood pressure.
Moreover, when we are anxious and stressed we can’t think clearly and we don’t make our best decisions, which can cause us more stress and anxiety. It can be a vicious circle. So, I want to remind you of a simple but powerful tool we all have access to any time of the day or night that can help us reduce our stress and anxiety. Our breath.
In the creation story shared by Christians, Jews and Muslims alike, God forms us from the earth and breathes life into us. The word for breath and spirit is the same in Hebrew, Greek and Arabic, the original languages our scriptures were written in. There is a reason for that, our breath is our life force, our gift of life. When we stop breathing, we die.
The spirit is as close as our breath and when we stop and pay attention to our breath, breathing deeply and giving thanks for it, our breath opens us to relaxing, healing and it reorients us to what is really important.
Try it. Stop reading for a moment, sit down and shut your eyes if possible and simply focus on your breathing. Simply watch it at first. Then let your breath deepen and breathe into your belly letting it rise and fall as you breathe in and out slowly and fully. Begin to notice where you are holding stress in your body and breathe into those areas and breathe out all that you are holding there. Continue breathing slowly and deeply and give thanks for this breath of life that can help us heal and find our grounding.
Taking even a minute or two several times a day to breathe can make a big difference to our health and well being. Perhaps this could be a resolution for us all this year. It can also be an effective tool. When we find our anxiety or our tempers rising, stop, step away and breathe.
The more we practice it, the more easily and quickly our bodies will respond. The more in tune with our body and our emotions we become, the more we will know when we need to stop and breathe.
Doing so can help us not say or do something we will regret. It gives us a chance to reset and remember who we are so we can live our best life. Try it, you have nothing to lose and a lot to gain.
