Damar Hamlin has become a household name as the event of his cardiac arrest unfolds.
While playing football, the Buffalo Bills safety received a hit to the chest on Jan. 2. He did get up after his hit, but he suffered an almost immediate collapse due to cardiac arrest.
Medical professionals are weighing in and believe he suffered from commotio cordis, a sudden cardiac death after being struck in the chest.
It is believed that when a strike hits at a certain time in the cardiac cycle, it causes ventricular fibrillation. Ventricular fibrillation is a cardiac arrhythmia that does not allow blood flow to be circulated out of the heart and leads to death if no intervention is received.
Out-of-hospital cardiac arrest is more common than we would like to think. The best tool for the survival of someone suffering from cardiac arrest is early recognition of the cardiac arrest, activating emergency services, starting bystander cardiopulmonary resuscitation and early defibrillation.
Survival rates have improved with hands-only cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR). It is important to have quality chest compressions that help circulate the blood out of the heart. Early blood circulation saves tissue, including brain function, by providing needed oxygen to those tissues. The chance of death increases by 10% each minute as the brain goes without oxygen.
Cardiac arrest can happen anywhere and with simple training, you can save a life like Darmar Hamlin’s with hands-only CPR.
How the heart works
Blood returns to the right side of the heart once the tissues in the body have used the needed oxygen. Once returned, it is then pumped to the lungs. The lungs oxygenate the blood and return the oxygen-rich blood to the left side of the heart. The left side of the heart then pumps the oxygenated blood out to the body for the tissue to use oxygen for cell needs.
Hands-only CPR works
Hands-only CRP works so well because it starts chest compressions sooner, which is essential for blood circulation during cardiac arrest. Hands-only CPR should be started immediately after emergency services have been contacted. Once help has been secured, no breaths are needed before starting chest compression.
Since there is no moving back and forth from chest compressions to rescue breaths, hands-only CPR takes less energy from the bystander performing the chest compressions, allowing for a better and longer duration of chest compression and improving survival rates.
As we celebrate Heart Month in February, please consider becoming CPR certified.
You never know when you might be needed. It could be for a loved one or even someone you do not know, but you can save a life.
Valarie Walker serves on the steering committee for Pitt Partners for Health, a community health improvement partnership with representatives from local churches, businesses, communities, the hospital, health department and other human service agencies. For more information, contact Mary Hall at mphall@ecuhealth.org.
Valarie Walker serves on the steering committee for Pitt Partners for Health, a community health improvement partnership with representatives from local churches, businesses, communities, the hospital, health department and other human service agencies. The partnership’s mission is to improve the population health of Pitt County through coalition building and partnership. PPH meets on the second Thursday of each month. For more information, contact Mary Hall at mphall@ecuhealth.org.