pitt partners for health

Damar Hamlin has become a household name as the event of his cardiac arrest unfolds.

While playing football, the Buffalo Bills safety received a hit to the chest on Jan. 2. He did get up after his hit, but he suffered an almost immediate collapse due to cardiac arrest.

Valarie Walker serves on the steering committee for Pitt Partners for Health, a community health improvement partnership with representatives from local churches, businesses, communities, the hospital, health department and other human service agencies. The partnership’s mission is to improve the population health of Pitt County through coalition building and partnership. PPH meets on the second Thursday of each month. For more information, contact Mary Hall at mphall@ecuhealth.org.