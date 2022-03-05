I recently listened to a podcast that featured the author James Clear, who wrote the book “Atomic Habits.” He made a statement that really resonated with me, “You do not rise to the level of your goals. You fall to the level of your systems.”
Many times when we have patients in cardiopulmonary rehab who are working on lifestyle changes, they really struggle with how to get started with making the changes that their doctor suggests.
Our advice to them is to pick one small thing and focus on that first. Then as they become more consistent with that change, they can move onto the next goal or action. When I heard Mr. Clear’s quote I realized that the focus on the “system” that is supporting that lifestyle change really impacts our ability to make change.
Lifestyle changes, even small ones are challenging. Creating a system that supports the changes you want to make will make it easier for you to achieve your goals. Below I have listed examples of goals that are heart healthy and suggestions for how to create a system that supports them:
Goal: I want to increase my activity level
Ideas to create a supportive system:
- Find a gym that is convenient to your home and open at the times that are convenient
- Pack your gym bag the night before and putting it in your car so you don’t have to stop at home when you get off work.
Goal: I want to improve my blood pressure
Ideas to create a supportive system:
- Place the Mrs. Dash shaker on the table rather than the salt shaker.
- Put reminders into your phone or use a pill box to ensure you remember to take the medications your doctor prescribes.
Goal: I want to lose weight
Ideas to create a supportive system:
- Wash and cut up vegetables and/or fruit to make it easier to choose healthy options when you are hungry.
- Plan ahead for days that you know that you will be busy or pressed for time by meal prepping.
Goal: I want to quit smoking
Ideas to create a supportive system:
- Make changes to your environment. Remove items that may trigger your desire to smoke such as ash trays, lighters, etc.
Plan activities that you can do instead of smoking so you already know what to do when you are having a craving. For instance, when I get in my car I’m going to have gum available to chew instead of lighting up.
Small changes can lead to big results so start small and create system that can support you.
