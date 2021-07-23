Although it’s the middle of summer, now is the time to start planning and planting your fall vegetable garden.
Our climate allows for three-season gardening, and the cooler fall temperatures are ideal for such crops as lettuces, onions, broccoli, collards, and cabbage. Read on for more information from Joanne Kollar, Extension Master Gardener volunteer.
As the summer crops start to decline, pull out the spent vegetation and weeds to make room for fall crops. Don’t turn them under in the garden, as the summer build-up of insects and diseases can still linger in the soil in the warm fall temperatures threatening your new plantings.
Be sure to check your new plantings frequently for insect and disease damage.
Till the cleared soil about 6-8 inches deep incorporating 1-2 pounds of 10-10-10 fertilizer per 100 square feet.
Vegetables such as broccoli, cabbage, cauliflower and collards can be direct-seeded now in pots for transplanting in August. If you can’t find the seeds that you want, make a note to buy them next spring along with those for your summer garden.
If you miss the seed-planting window, transplants for these and other fall crops are available from local garden centers. Be careful to select healthy transplants that can withstand the summer insect buildup.
Planting them on an overcast day or in early evening will help prevent the transplants from wilting.
Plant seeds at a depth two to three times the width of the seed.
After planting your seeds and transplants, water them well and be sure to keep them watered as seeds need moisture to germinate and transplants need it to form good roots. At least 1 inch of water per week is recommended.
Mulching around your plants will help to retain moisture, reduce weeds, maintain soil temperature, and prevent erosion. About 2-3 inches of organic mulch, such as bark chips, compost, dried grass clippings or pine needles are recommended.
You may need to replant your lettuce and spinach if they fail to germinate because the soil temperature is too warm. I have planted lettuce as late as early November and had some to harvest at the end of January when the winter was mild.
To extend the growing season, you can cover the plants with plastic milk jugs with cut-off bottoms, flower pots, floating row covers supported by stakes, cold frames, etc., when frost threatens.
The average first frost date is between Nov. 1 and Nov. 8 in eastern North Carolina but there may be plenty of mild days after that, so remove the coverings when the temperatures rise.
North Carolina Cooperative Extension offers an “Eastern North Carolina Planting Calendar for Annual Vegetables, Fruits, and Herbs,”which includes information on planting dates, days to harvest, and whether to plant seeds or transplants.
You can request a copy from the Extension Master Gardener volunteers of Pitt County at 902-1705 or access the guide online at https://content.ces.ncsu.edu/eastern-north-carolina-planting-calendar-for-annual-vegetables-fruits-and-herbs.
Our Extension Master Gardener Volunteers are on hand for assistance and advice for all things gardening. You can reach them via the Extension Master Gardener Infoline on Tuesdays and Thursday from 10 a.m. to noon at 902-1705. They are a treasure for insight and real-world advice in the world of horticulture.
