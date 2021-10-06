Eat healthy to help ward off the flu and COVID-19 virus. Don’t be fooled by those trying to sell you dietary supplements to “cure” or prevent the disease. Be physically active and join the October “Walk with A Doc” at Lake Laupus (near ECU’s Brody building) at 9 a.m. on Oct. 23 with brief remarks by Dr. Megan Ferderber, sports medicine resident education director.
Q I visited with a friend over breakfast. He offered me a taste of his Impossible Meat sausage. Neither he nor our waitstaff could tell me what it was. It tasted pretty good, though. Tell me more. BB, Greenville
A Plant based “meats,” cultivated meat, insect proteins, and even “air protein” are all innovations created as an alternative to conventional animal products. Some products like the Impossible plant-based sausage, are available in grocery stores and restaurants. They remind me a bit of the soy products developed to mimic meat in the diet more than 50 years ago in the U.S. My first taste of a soy burger was in the mid 1970s, I remember even after covering the patty with condiments, it was like eating a felt pad. But with innovations in flavor science and food technology, as you said today, they can taste pretty good.
I don’t have space today but in another column will talk about other innovations like cultivated meat products — that is meat grown directly from animal cells — from companies like Meatable or Aleph Farm. Or about the exciting work of the Aspire Food Group and others to address food insecurity in the world by raising insects for protein, as they already are in many parts of the world. Suffice it to say, there is growing interest in identifying protein-dense food sources that may be an alternative to animal-derived proteins.
Food companies want to satisfy the world’s appetite for meat without harming people, animals or the planet. What these alternatives to conventional animal meat have in common is the promise of providing the important nutrient — protein — in a sustainable way. I am not an expert in the field of food sustainability. Nor am I able to accurately assess the claims of “being better for the planet” — there are so many factors to consider when calculating the energy and water inputs in raising animals as well as in processing foods. So, I will stick to commenting about the nutritional and health value for humans — which I can do.
I couldn’t find Impossible Sausage in Greenville, so I am guessing you were having breakfast out of town. It may come to town sooner in a fast-food restaurant than in a grocery. Let me know if you see it somewhere. The company provides information about the ingredients on their website. It lists: water, soy protein concentrate, sunflower oil, coconut oil, 2 percent or less of: methylcellulose, yeast extract, salt, natural flavors, cultured dextrose, spices, food starch modified, onion powder, garlic powder, citric acid, soy leghemoglobin, mixed tocopherols (antioxidant), and soy protein isolate. Vitamins and minerals: Zinc gluconate, niacin, pyridoxine hydrochloride (Vitamin B6), Riboflavin (Vitamin B2), and vitamin B12.
The protein in pork sausage comes from hogs and in this plant-based sausage from soy — both are sources of high-quality protein. The flavor to taste like sausage is from yeast extract that includes the gene of the Leghemoglobin enhanced with other flavoring and spices. The methylcellulose and food starch are binders. The source of the fat is sunflower and coconut oil. You might think that oil is healthier than animal fat, but coconut oil is highly saturated. A 2-ounce patty has only a teeny bit less saturated fat than a pork patty, probably not enough to make a difference to your health.
The plant-based sausage has a bit less protein and sodium, and a few less calories. Importantly, it does have added vitamins and minerals — especially vitamin B12, and a bit more iron — than you might typically obtain from eating meat. When substituting a plant-based food or drink for an animal-based food you have been eating, always read the Nutrition Facts on the label. Sometimes you will be happy and sometimes sadly surprised about the differences in saturated fat, sodium, protein, dietary fiber and other important nutrients.
I wasn’t familiar with soy leghemoglobin (sometimes abbreviated as LegH). It wasn’t added to food before I retired but is now used in part to mimic the flavor and texture of cooked meat. LegH is found in the root nodules of legumes such as soybeans (not in the bean itself), where it plays a crucial role in nitrogen fixation. Food safety experts consider it GRAS or Generally Recognized as Safe, and FDA has raised no questions about it.
I couldn’t find out if the plant-based sausage costs more, less or the same as pork sausage you get from the meat case. I welcome your thoughts and questions about innovations in the foods and drinks.