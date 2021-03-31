COVID Tip. Be safe but don’t waste food because it is past the “best use date.” Check out this food safety app: stilltasty.com. Please continue to wear your face covering. Wash your hands a lot. Stay 6 feet apart. Get outside and eat healthy. We are doing well. Keep it up!
Q What is IV Vitamin Therapy/Hydration? Is it safe? Does it work? Is it for me? JS, Greenville
A Of course I have been aware of using intravenous or IV access to infuse fluids and nutrients and medications into the body in the hospital setting. I was not aware that some retail operations, often called drip bars, vitamin infusions or hydrations rooms were administering nutrients outside of the medical setting and calling it IV Vitamin Therapy/Hydration. Sahil Dayal, a fourth-year Brody medical student took on the challenge of researching this new trend that is giving us some concerns. Here is what he learned through studying the literature and talking with medical experts.
IV, which is short for intravenous access, is a direct way of getting fluids and vitamins and/or medications into your body. We eat foods to gain nutrients, minerals and vitamins to help us function and grow. Sometimes we take dietary supplements to get nutrients we lack in our diet.
When we eat foods by mouth, they travel through our digestive tracts, where they are digested into smaller parts then absorbed into our blood. When we drink milk, for example, our gastrointestinal system processes and churns and our bodies get most of the calcium to use.
If you got some IV calcium, you skip the gastrointestinal system and the calcium goes straight to the bone, so to speak. Said another way, a benefit of infusing nutrients directly into the blood is that the body receives these nutrients faster and possibly more efficiently.
The professionals I talked with said that IV Vitamin Therapy/Hydration may have some benefits in specific groups of people (especially if given in their physician’s office), but overall, is an expensive and over-the-top alternative to consuming a healthy diet and drinking enough water. The downside is the risk of toxicity or getting too much of a certain nutrient, the cost, and the risk of infection with the IV insertion.
The use of IVs is not new: they have been around since the middle ages. They are used often in hospitals to help patients who cannot swallow and/or are dehydrated or need a precise amount of a drug quickly, like when experiencing a heart attack. And now you can get access to this medical treatment through pop-up stores and spas near you.
The list of reasons they tell you that you need them is exhaustive. The companies selling these therapies claim IV Vitamin Therapy has benefits like a stronger immune system, anti-aging, cancer prevention, improved brain function and memory, hangover cure and rejuvenation after a workout or injury.
I was curious and made a call to a place offering the therapy and in three minutes scheduled an appointment on the phone for an IV infusion the following week. I had read on the web that prices range from $70-180 and usually a certified medical provider — nurse or physician assistant — administers the bag of nutrients you choose.
When no one called me back to check if I had any behaviors or conditions that might be a red flag to getting IV therapy, I canceled the appointment. I couldn’t tell if this was safe to do. It’s not clear to us what rules apply in North Carolina regarding certifications to mix the IV bags, licenses required besides a business license, requirements to have a physician medical director nor certification of those putting in the IV.
The rules seem to vary by state with the exception that IV therapy for wellness purposes is not FDA approved unless the patient is dehydrated.
But why get the IV when eating food or taking oral vitamins and minerals perform just as effectively in the end? The American Board of Internal Medicine sponsors the “Choose Wisely” Campaign and suggests you ask five questions before you have a test or procedure.
In this case it would be: (1) Do I really need an IV Vitamin Infusion for any of my health or wellness concerns and will it treat it? (2) What are the risks? (3) Are there simpler, safer options? (4) What happens if I don’t do anything? And (5) How much does it cost?
Maybe all you need to do, if for example you are worried about the GI losses of vitamin C, is to eat an orange. We are still trying to get answers to questions we have, we will follow up when we know more.