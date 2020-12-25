During this unique and rather strange holiday season, driving — oops, I mean — sitting at red lights on Greenville Boulevard has given me lots of opportunities to get in the Christmas spirit. No, it wasn’t the Rudolph noses on people’s cars or the decorations at the mall that did it.
It was the Christmas tunes on my radio. On every station. Whether I liked it or not.
Scientists (and record labels) have long studied things like tempo and key changes to find the formula for the perfect Christmas song.
While that work may feed the relentless assault on the senses that is a shopping center in December, I don’t think they’ve gotten the recipe quite right for my tastes.
Like literally everything else in our country right now, Christmas music is divisive. You either love it or hate it, it seems. In an effort to be a true centrist, I’ll just say I love some of it.
The first song I think of is always Dolly Parton’s “Hard Candy Christmas.”
My mom, who always had a little extra spice in her gingerbread, would use the lyrics to describe even the most minor of inconveniences during the holidays by saying, “well, sweetie, looks like it’s gonna be a hard candy Christmas…”
Break your candy cane? Hard candy Christmas.
Run out of tape when you’re wrapping presents? Even harder candy Christmas.
Leave the drive through and take a sip of your sweet tea only to find that it’s unsweetened? The hardest of hard candy Christmases.
A great song really sets the mood, and can sometimes be a gift in itself.
I’ve always liked the Charlie Brown theme, “Linus and Lucy” by the Vince Guaraldi Trio.
As absolutely no surprise to the people who know me today, I could be a pretty willful child. The fastest way to get me to do anything was by trying to convince me not to do it.
My grandmother didn’t get that memo, and she had to practically beg me to take piano lessons. But, as one of the hereditary sources of my stubbornness, she refused to give up. Washington lobbyists have nothing on this woman.
Every time I visited her, after bribing me with chocolate she would ask, “Don’t you want to learn to play the piano?” like there were peanut butter cups hidden underneath the keys.
My mom, perhaps aiding my grandmother’s efforts, somehow managed to find every off-the-wall musical instrument my brother and I ever put on our Christmas lists, without internet access.
It was a feat I still admire.
You try finding bongo drums, banjos or a child-sized accordion with just a J.C. Penney catalog and a prayer.
After years of resisting, my grandmama finally wore me down. My last bargaining chip was that if I did take lessons, I would learn to play “Linus and Lucy.”
I barely made it through level one, so that song was not in the cards for me. But I’ll never forget how happy my grandmama was after I hammered out an extreme beginner version of “We Three Kings” at the Christmas recital.
It was the best gift I could’ve given her, and I’ll always be glad that I did, even if it felt more like a “Hard Candy Christmas” to me.