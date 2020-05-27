As we stay home during the pandemic I’ve realized I need people. I need hugs. I crave conversation. I need to meet up with friends over a glass of wine at a packed bar. I need to sit at a crowded restaurant with friends breaking bread together. I need to be social. And you may be realizing, you do too. Just as our day-to-day activities involve some sort of social interaction, the same can be said when we eat. Eating is social. Face-to-face conversations are part of the dine-in experience and many, including myself, miss this connection.
Even when we have been apart, we have found ways to stay connected. Over the last two months our community has come together and supported local businesses, including our great restaurants. We order takeout and wait patiently in long drive-through lines. Restaurants have stretched their time and energy and gone to great lengths, and we should commend them for a job well done.
Chico’s Mexican Restaurant in downtown Greenville has been open for over 35 years and is a fixture in our community. Co-owner Mike Horton and staff have weathered hurricanes, floods and now COVID-19, which caused them to close their doors for six weeks. They recently opened back up and appreciate the outpouring of support from the community. “Chico’s staff and loyal customers have been amazing during these difficult times. It has made us really know and appreciate each other more than ever,” Horton says.
For Mike, being closed gave him a chance to step back and enjoy the little things. “My family has really learned how to appreciate the things that are truly important in life, family, friends, the environment and health.” When school closed, both their oldest and youngest daughter came back home temporarily, and their middle child, Robert, a senior at ECU, wasn’t able to attend a large graduation ceremony. “We finally had the whole family back under one roof and had a small family graduation fiesta for Robert, which included a video put together by his sister of clips sent from family and friends. It was a special time for our family,” Horton said.
For Texas Roadhouse, a popular restaurant that feeds on a full house and feeds off the energy of its customers, scaling down changed the dynamics of their service model. But managing partner David Hollinger rolled up his sleeves and got to work. “Going from dine-in to to-go on such short notice required a lot of flexibility and a shift in the way we do business. We had to turn our parking lot into a dining room and set up parking spaces like tables. The biggest challenge was to become efficient so that guests wouldn’t have extraordinary wait times for food. We had to figure out a way to create special family-style dinner options that would be affordable for families,” Hollinger said.
Even in times of crisis, they experienced uplifting moments. “There have been some wonderful things that have come out of this: the passion and pride that our staff has maintained to deliver fast, friendly service. All the support the community has given Texas Roadhouse has validated that we are part of the fabric of the eastern North Carolina community,” Hollinger said.
Another downtown favorite is The Scullery Coffee House & Creamy, which has always been a desired destination. COVID-19 closures affected breakfast-predominate businesses, posing a challenge for owner Matt Scully. “We had to close for three weeks and let go of some staff. It’s like letting go of family and was really hard,” Scully says.
They had to rethink their business model, which has always been to have a full house with every table filled throughout the day. When they opened back up, it was with just seven employees. They put a tent up outside greeting people, providing take-out, curbside service, and groceries for those seeking supplies like milk, eggs, bread and coffee. “When we open back up, we will not be able to go back to full capacity for a really long time as our restaurant has always been an intimate environment,” Scully said.
For this next phase, The Scullery will open up for counter service, reduce inside capacity, and continue to put safety measures in place. The menu may be simpler and the restaurant not as crowded, but the same level of service Matt and his team provide will still be there. For Matt, even through loss of staff, profits and customers, there have been silver linings.
“I have been able to spend lots more time with my kids. I was forced to slow down and take a look at what’s really important in our life and what can fall away that is non-essential. There is so much to be thankful for and we are excited to open our doors back up to the community offering a sense of place and community we all crave,” Scully said.
As businesses reopen and we sit down to break bread together again, restaurants will continue to serve the community as they always have. Make sure to give them an elbow bump and thank them.