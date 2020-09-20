The Appalachian Mountains are the old shirt of the continent.
They are wrinkled, like an old shirt jammed in the back of a drawer.
They are a very old shirt: they began folding into existence 480 million years ago, when arcs of islands and a lobe of Africa jammed against primordial North America, folding up Appalachian wrinkles like the ruffles on a prom dress, in a series of slow-motion collisions of continental proportions.
Driven by the convecting heat of the interior radioactive kiln that smelts a molten mass of magma and metal deep beneath Earth’s crust, giant blocks of continental rocks grind independently around the globe, on slow but separate journeys that push and pile into mountains like old shirts crammed in a drawer. Tortuous, jerking, in the acts of millions of earthquakes and multitudes of volcanoes, the Appalachian continental cloth was pressed so tightly it buckled and bent into towering mountains, today worn almost smooth.
The Blue Ridge wrinkle came first, followed by successive encounters at 400 and 300 million years ago. The massive wreckage grew, lofty and lumpy, for 100 million years before the squeezing turned to stretching and rocks that had crumpled up and crunched together, now cracked open and split apart, not so far from the crumbled ridges. As deep Earth conditions came and went, built and bent, one day of pressing higher and hillier became, as hot mounds of magma swirled underneath, a time of drawing thinner, and torn fissures. The land stretched and sagged and rift instead of being pressed and cragged and lifted.
Vestigial cracks at Sanford and Durham are ancient splits that died out and filled in with outwash from the towering mountains. Their stretch-slabs failed; they pulled apart, grew cold and froze. But one such crack continued to widen, thinning and stretching like bread dough, ripping and cracking like toast, settling and sinking until water crept in, eventually flooding the rift. Lava bubbled up from below into the valley of the rift, hidden beneath the water, adding push to pull, ever-widening the rift, eventually becoming the Atlantic Ocean, in a process that continues separating the two sides of the split to this day at a rate of an inch per year, west and east receding.
My favorite old shirt in the back of a drawer was black with bright yellow bananas on it. Mom sewed it for me in junior high. She sewed all my clothes, from banana shirts and pants suits to prom dresses and bathing suits. She was an apparel goddess: Athena, weaving wisdom amid a world of wrinkles, creating volume from mere area. Her machined seams seemingly made unity out of cut-cloth, e pluribus, linteum.
She liked to sew, liked to lob in the bobbin and put the pedal to the needle. She fashioned sleeping bags for summer camping and upholstered sofas for winter napping. There was nothing she couldn’t fabricate. She knitted and fitted, crocheted and macramed. She examined patterns for Teddy bears and outterwears, and matched pinks of Coral Rose twill to Coho Roe frill. She compared cotton weave and satin sleeve, debated gabardine and denim jean, examined frocks and socks and smocks, duds and scrubs and togs and clogs. She let me pick out fabrics, even garish prints of bananas for shirts, and florals with ruffles for prom dresses.
Ruffles are like back-of-the-drawer wrinkles. To make a ruffle, Mom stitched a loose line of thread into a long, flat ribbon of cloth, then pulled the thread, drawing in wrinkles like a continent hauling in an island arc, and sutured it into place.
Beech Mountain in North Carolina lies pressed among the Appalachian folds like a prom ruffle. Over the long, flat sleeve sailing from Beech Mountain’s top to Topsail’s beach, the land bunches up at the western end, pleats over rifts now jacquarded with trees and grasses, and scoops down to the coast, ending far undersea at the brink of the Mid-Atlantic Ridge where the lava fissure is still open.
The old banana shirt may still be pressed against the back of a drawer like a prom ruffle. Over the long, flat drape of vivid banana sleeve, from cuff to collar, it bunches up, pleats over the neckline, and scoops down to the wrist, ending at the brink of the drawer with a flourish.
