He built the pool that held the boat that needed the oars that he got for a quarter at the rummage sale.
Dad usually didn’t pay attention when Mom supervised a rummage sale. Mom volunteered with many groups and they all fundraised through rummage sales featuring everything from used shoes and ships to homemade sealing wax and molasses.
But one day in the rummage he noticed a set of oars for 25 cents. It was a treasure he could not walk away from.
Then, he needed a boat. He bought a skiff, but it needed to be tested.
Dad had built a swimming pool in the backyard in 1962, early in Mom’s adaptation to life after polio. In the 1920s and 30s, Franklin Delano Roosevelt found polio-healing powers in the mineral waters of Warm Springs, Georgia, but the chill sumps of Shokan, New York, were not as therapeutic. Shokan was shaded by stately oaks and magnificent maples, and the pool’s cleaning filter seemed capable of calving icebergs. The only spa mineral present was chlorine bleach. A more appropriate use for such a body of water might be as a testing laboratory for boating and floating.
We launched the skiff from the deep end, like Washington crossing the Delaware on a lily pad.
The ship was pool-worthy.
Not so for the frogs.
In the 1970s, our in-ground pool at times became an amphibious graveyard, a place where frogs went to die. After a rain, they washed in from the lawn by the hundreds, paddling and swimming for hours until exhausted, their little frog feet splayed as if caught in a watery Pompei. The pool floor was slathered in stiffs. Slowly, given a long time — ticking off snail-days and molasses-miles — the frog litter at the bottom of the pool might have compressed into a papery layer of frog fossils, much as did fish in a place called Fossil Lake in Wyoming.
Fossil Lake is no longer there; it dried up 50 million years ago. But frog-like conditions dominated its tenure: it became a fish graveyard. Every year, for thousands of years, fine silt from the young Rocky Mountains settled in the lake. Every year, during the growing season, organic matter — dead fish, dead leaves, dead bugs, dead bacteria — also fell to the bottom.
The lake was likely deep and still, and cold at the bottom. Cold water sinks; the deep waters never returned to the surface to replenish with oxygen, and perhaps became anoxic. Any fish or creature venturing there would soon die, and no scavenger could survive the anoxia, either. The settling sediments tucked a gentle blanket around every fish and dead organism, until, layer after layer, varve after varve, minerals and remains piled up. Year after year, the layers lay undisturbed as the lake flourished, their weight pressing air and water from pore spaces in the layers below, compacting the layers and the fish, leaves, and bugs within them, and flushing it all with cements until they lithified much as they had fallen.
Fifty million years later, jostled by the pushes and pulls of global tectonic forces and erosion, the fish rocks have been thrust to the surface in Wyoming. The rock is easily split along a layer’s grain parallel to the lake bottom, and when tapped with a chisel, extraordinary details of a neatly flattened and remineralized fish are often exposed like a pirate treasure.
The frogs, too, might someday have formed an undisturbed layer of fossils under the oak and maple leaves, silted by lawn sediments flushed in by rains. Slowly, given a long time — ticking off snail-days and molasses-miles buried under thousands of pounds of future dirt and debris, each frog could have been pressed like an autumn fish between the pages of a silty book, sending its story to a future cutaway cliff of frog shale.
But, I vacuumed them up. No shale, no story, just an electric scavenger mopping them off the geologic record.
Such were the frogs, that drowned in the pool, that Dad built for Mom, that floated a boat, that Dad had to buy, to go with the oars he bought for a quarter at a rummage sale.
Such were the fish, that choked in a lake, that were sandwiched in silt, that were compressed into rock, that fills a quarry in Wyoming now ready for fossil hunters to rummage.