Note: The FDA has updated its tips for “Shopping for Food During COVID-19 Pandemic.” See it at www.fda.gov/food/food-safety-during-emergencies/shopping-food- during-covid-19-pandemic-information-consumers. Please eat healthy, be physically active, wear a face covering and stay 6 feet away.
Q I think one of my older neighbor’s is losing weight. Do you have ideas on how I can help? GK, Greenville
A A couple of years ago, my colleagues Kay Craven, MPH, RDN, LDN, CDE, and Dr. Shiv Patil from ECU Physicians co-authored a paper entitled “Food Insecurity: It’s More Common Than You Think, Recognizing It Can Improve the Care You Give.”
We encouraged our health professional readers not to judge a person’s food security based on the way they looked. We informed them there are two simple statements that, especially with our current COVID situation, we should be discussing with all our patients: ‘‘Within the past 12 months we worried whether our food would run out before we got money to buy more’’ and ‘‘Within the past 12 months the food we bought just didn’t last and we didn’t have money to get more.’’
Patil, a family physician with specialized training in the care of patients with diabetes, and Craven, a registered dietitian nutritionist and certified diabetes educator, see patients in tandem at ECU Family Medicine. They know that patients who have low or very low food security — which means that they have less access to a quality diet or variety of desirable foods but are still getting enough calories or that they actually are experiencing hunger because they have less to eat — need special attention given to their diet and their medications.
If their coping strategies include skipping meals or eating cheaper and more refined carbohydrates, the control of their diabetes can worsen. If your older neighbors have been generally healthy with an OK memory and have started acting a bit more confused in addition to losing weight, it could be sign that they are experiencing some food insecurity. If they are isolated and are not getting out, they may not be getting enough food or the right foods to eat. As the price of meat and poultry rise, your older friends may be cutting back and not getting enough vitamin B12 to keep their mind sharp. If your older friends are losing weight or gaining weight, it could be a sign of either not enough food or not the right kind of food.
Even before COVID, experts estimated that more than half of the seniors in the U.S. at times experience low food security. The reasons varied but included the cost of food, lack of transportation, isolation and the stigma of being perceived as needing assistance. Many don’t ask for help but instead use a variety of coping strategies like skipping meals, fasting or eating one large meal a day; eating low-cost or filling foods; overeating when food is available; skipping medicine to be able to buy food or stagger paying bills.
If you know some seniors in your church or neighborhood that cold be affected by the isolation that is occurring because of COVID, perhaps you could check in on them in a neighborly way. You might not want to ask those two questions I mentioned, but instead ask what they had for supper last night. What do they like to eat for dinner? What are they planning to eat tomorrow? If the answers concern you, you might encourage them to talk with their doctor.
Many of the health care providers in our community are providing tele-health visits. We have found that seniors like the tele-health visit with the doctor and/or dietitian, but they may need help getting online the first time. If you can, you might volunteer to help them connect their device to their provider’s system. The health care provider may be in a good position to convince them not to be embarrassed about a food pantry or other community resource.
I chatted with Rich Zeck from the Pitt County Council on Aging. He told me they have been serving more people in their Meals On Wheels program since the start of COVID than before. They are taking private pay customers but unfortunately have a waiting list for those who don’t have the funds to pay. If you are interested in getting on the waiting list or in volunteering to help with the delivery of the meals or are able to donate funds, call them at 252-757-1717.