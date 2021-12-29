COVID tip: Eating a nutritious and well-balanced diet can help support your immune system in the fight against COVID-19. The World Health Organization recommends that you consume 2 cups (four servings) of fruit everyday, and 2.5 cups (five servings) of vegetables per day.
Q I started eating better this fall after gaining the COVID-19 pounds. Then the holidays came and I messed up. I am making a New Year’s resolution to eat better. Any suggestions how to be successful? MG, Winterville
A Best wishes on your goal to eat healthier in 2022. Don’t beat yourself up or give up. Kennedy Norris, an ECU Campus Recreation and Wellness Well-Being Graduate Assistant, has some ideas to share with you. Here is what she wants you to know.
This is a wonderful time of year to start thinking about revamping your nutrition and overall wellbeing. There are numerous tips and tricks to keep yourself on track with food-related New Year’s resolutions. Let’s dive into to some helpful, lasting strategies that can help encourage a healthy lifestyle overall while still being able to enjoy foods and drinks to help accomplish your goals!
When I took a health psychology capstone course, we learned that setting small, attainable goals could help you reach your overarching, primary health goal. Research indicates that setting different checks and balances along with your resolutions may help you achieve your goals at a more successful rate than self-set goals.
These checks and balances are motivators named superordinate and subordinate goals. Superordinate are more abstract and nonspecific while subordinate are concrete and specific to your overall goal. These goals are especially effective for health-related motivations such as your New Year’s resolution to eat better.
For example, if the primary resolution you have this year is “I want to eat healthier this year, then you can set complementary goals to help you achieve this primary resolution. A superordinate goal for eating healthier is consuming foods higher in nutritional value. This is not super specific but will steer you in the right direction. A subordinate goal for this primary resolution is saying “I will not eat fast food.” This is super specific and there is no ambiguity left to question.
I incorporate these goals into my own health-related resolutions to keep myself accountable. If I know that I meeting these smaller, yet still related, goals then I know that I must be on track with my main focus.
New Year’s resolutions are typically health-related, but there are many ways to incorporate healthy eating into these resolutions to make your goals more food oriented. It is important to stay away from non-maintainable fad diets and focus on eating a more proportionate diet for your lifestyle. Tell yourself: “Improvement over perfection.” This phrase can help keep things in perspective so you can maintain a feasible pace and stay on track. There are helpful tricks for you to test out this year to help achieve your resolutions.
Try not to think about constantly decreasing your intake of something bad or “unhealthy,” but looking to increase your intake of something good and nutritious. Increasing fruit and vegetable intake is a great start. Doing something as small as increasing the plant-based meals you eat can improve your fruit and vegetable intake. Incorporate “Meatless Mondays” into your routine. Try some new recipes or types of foods.
If you struggle to enjoy cooking at home or think restaurant food tastes better, change it up in the kitchen. Cooking a new recipe or even a food you didn’t grow up with will add variety and a change of flavor compared with the go-to recipes you are tired of. If you eat at home you have more control over the sugars and fats you eat. Start slow and be patient with yourself.
If you can establish and maintain healthy habits you will succeed. It might be daunting to try new recipes, eat more fruits and vegetables, or eat out less but with time you can meet the challenges. If you mess up, you can restart without feeling like you have failed. Give yourself some space and set complementary goals to arrive at your primary resolution.
The holidays may have been a difficult time to eat only the amount of food and drink you need. Guilt tends to lead people to set diet-related new year’s resolutions that are extremely restrictive and not maintainable. Short term fad diets are not the answer. Resolutions do not have to be punishment. Take the time to re-center yourself and your food intake for the coming year.