The upcoming Academy Awards reminds us how the movie industry categorizes films — not by genre but by type. You know, Best Picture, Best Documentary, Best Foreign Film and such.
However, we’ve seen these classifications starting to change. In 2020, the Korean entry “Parasite” won Best Picture, not Best Foreign Film. Some animated films — “Beauty and the Beast,” “Toy Story,” etc. — have jumped their category to be nominated for Best Picture, but have never won.
The Academy is now adding a Most Popular category that will invite wider representation.
The Golden Globes split Best Picture into Drama and Comedy or Musical awards.
So a movie like “Flee” will be difficult to pigeonhole. You will find it in theaters this week, as well as on Hulu.
Directed by Jonas Poher Rasmussen (“Searching for Bill”), this film was selected as Denmark’s entry as Best International Feature Film in this year’s 94th Academy Awards. It also got nominated as Best Documentary Feature and as Best Animated Feature.
All three.
That’s a first.
“Flee” is hard to define. An LGBT favorite, it follows the true story of Rasmussen’s friend Amin Nawabi (voiced by himself), a man who reveals his hidden past to his boyfriend, Kasper, on the verge of their marriage. Turns out, he’s an Afghan who fled his country 20 years ago during the First Afghan Civil War, coming to Denmark as an unaccompanied minor. Now a respected academic, this secret threatens to destroy the life he’s built for himself.
Rasmussen approached his friend 15 years ago to tell his story as a radio documentary, but Amin wasn’t ready. Then, some 8 years ago, Rasmussen got permission to tackle the story as an animated film.
“Flee” had its world premiere at the Sundance Film Festival in January of this year. There, it won the Grand Jury Prize in the World Cinema Documentary category. One of the Sundance jurors called it “an instant classic.”
It won Best Feature at the Annecy International Animation Film Festival; the People’s Choice Award for Documentaries at the Toronto International Film Festival; Best International Independent Film at the British Independent Film Awards; Best Non-Fiction Film at the New York Film Critics Circle; Best Animated Film at the Boston Society of Film Critics Awards, Chicago Film Critics Association Awards and Los Angeles Film Critics Association Awards; and both Best Documentary Film and Best Animated Feature Film at the European Film Awards — to name just a few.
As you can see, “Flee” is a category jumper.
Rotten Tomato ranks it as 98% fresh. The consensus reads, “Depicting the refugee experience through vivid animation, ‘Flee’ pushes the boundaries of documentary filmmaking to present a moving memoir of self-discovery.”
The hand-drawn animation has been described as “visually sparse but emotionally vibrant.” At certain points it slips from animation to live action.
This shift is a way of reminding us this is real, more a documentary than a Disney-like fantasy.
Yes, “Flee” evades being one thing and not another.
