Dame Agatha Mary Clarissa Christie has been called “The Queen of Crime.” This sobriquet came from her 66 detective novels and 14 short story collections, most of them featuring fictional sleuths Hercule Poirot or Miss Marple.
Agatha Christie’s mysteries have sold more than two billion copies. Guinness World Records lists her as the best-selling fiction writer of all time. Although a British subject, she was the first recipient of the Mystery Writers of America’s Grand Master Award. And the Crime Writers’ Association voted her the best crime writer ever.
Among her 33 Hercule Poirot novels, “The Mysterious Affair at Style” has been called the best crime novel ever.
Among her most critically acclaimed Poirot novels are “Murder on the Orient Express” and “Death on the Nile,” both having been made into movies multiple times.
On screen, Poirot has been played by 20-some actors, ranging from Albert Finney to Peter Ustinov, Ian Holm to Alfred Molina, Hugh Laurie to John Malkovich.
Kenneth Branagh first played Hercule Poirot in 2017 in “Murder on the Orient Express.” And now he returns to the role with “Death on the Nile” — a sequel currently in theaters.
Most people have read “Death on the Nile” or seen one of the several movie versions. So the plot is familiar: “Belgian sleuth Hercule Poirot’s Egyptian vacation aboard a glamorous river steamer turns into a terrifying search for a murderer when a picture-perfect couple’s idyllic honeymoon is tragically cut short.”
As with most screen adaptations, Branagh’s version of “Death on the Nile” has a high-profile cast. In addition to Branagh donning the thick mustache of Hercule Poirot, we have Armie Hammer, Gal Gadot, Tom Bateman, four-time Oscar nominee Annette Bening, Russell Brand, Rose Leslie, Ali Fazal and Letitia Wright.
The film has seen several delays due to COVID, Armie Hammer’s sex scandals and Latetia Wright’s anti-vaxxing stance. But now producer-director-star Branagh is ready to go.
Branagh envisions a film franchise based on Agatha Christie’s works: “You feel as though there is a world — a complete world that she’s created — certain kinds of characters who live in her world that I think have real possibilities.”
Christie’s great-grandson James Prichard, chairman of Agatha Christie Limited, agrees. The estate gave its blessing for Branagh to make some changes in the story.
“And if you think you know whodunit, think again,” says Branagh.
Kenneth Branagh is better known for his Shakespeare adaptations (“As You Like It,” “Love’s Labour Lost,” “Much Ado About Nothing”) and as the filmmaker behind the recent “Belfast” (an homage to his Irish childhood).
But he professes a taste for murder mysteries. Particularly those by Agatha Christie.
The Literary Encyclopedia describes Christie’s books as “intriguing puzzles which lead the bemused reader through shoals of red herrings until the murderer’s identity is revealed in the final chapter.”
“Death on the Nile” is ranked as one of her top 10, in spite of an overcomplicated solution.
“Agatha felt it was one of her best books and one of her most personal books,” Branagh said.
He adds, “With Christie, people essentially have her down as a sort of Miss Marple — a sexless, removed, bookish, woolly, very English sort of individual. And they are not aware of the intrepid, pioneering, passionate woman that she was.”
That’s why Branagh chose to do “Death on the Nile.” He describes it as a “very dark, very sexy, unsettling” film.