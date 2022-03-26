...INCREASED FIRE DANGER SATURDAY OVER THE COASTAL PLAIN...
The combination of low fuel moisture, very gusty westerly winds
to 30 mph and low minimum relative humidity values around 25
percent will result in an Increased Fire Danger in areas west of
Highway 17 Saturday. This area also received significantly less
rainfall Thursday and Thursday night than areas to the east which
will allow conditions to dry rapidly.
Outdoor burning is discouraged. Please refer to your local burn
permitting authorities on whether you can burn. If you do, you are
advised to use extreme caution.
Sherril Rhoades is betting on “The Power of the Dog” for the best picture award and Benedict Cumberbatch as best actor in Sunday night’s Oscars.
This combination photo shows Oscar nominees for best supporting actor, from left, Ciarán Hinds in “Belfast,” Troy Kotsur in “CODA,” Jesse Plemons in “The Power of the Dog,” J.K. Simmons in “Being the Ricardos,” and Kodi Smit-McPhee in “The Power of the Dog.”
With Oscars night coming up Sunday, film critics have to fulfill their duty with a slate of predicted winners.
I usually do pretty well, guessing not who’s best but who’s most likely to win (“It’s their year,” “They are due one,” “He should have won last year,” and so on).
So as the film critic for the The Daily Reflector and Adams Publishing Group, here are my personal predictions for this year’s Academy Award … along with possible spoilers who just might eke out a golden statuette:
Best Animated Feature: “Encanto.” Possible spoiler: “Luca.”
Best International Feature: “Drive My Car.” Possible spoiler: “Flee.”
Best Documentary: “Summer of Soul.” Possible spoiler: “Flee.”
Best Adapted Screenplay: Sian Heder, “CODA.” Possible spoiler: Ryusuke Hamaguchi and Takamasa Oe, “Drive My Car.”
Best Original Screenplay: Kenneth Branagh, “Belfast.” Possible spoiler: Paul Thomas Anderson, “Licorice Pizza.”
Best Supporting Actress: Ariana DuBose, “West Side Story.” Possible spoiler: Kirsten Dunst, “The Power of the Dog.”
Best Supporting Actor: Kodi Smit-McPhee, “The Power of the Dog.” Possible spoiler: Troy Kotaur, “CODA.”
Best Actress: Jessica Chastain, “The Eyes of Tammy Faye.” Possible spoiler: Kristen Stewart, “Spencer.”
Best Actor: Benedict Cumberbatch, “The Power of the Dog.” Possible spoiler: Will Smith, “King Richard.”
Best Director: Jane Campion, “The Power of the Dog.” Possible spoiler: Kenneth Branagh, “Belfast.”
Best Picture: “The Power of the Dog.” Possible spoiler: “Belfast.”
Others? I’d pick “The Power of the Dog” for Best Cinematography; “The Eyes of Tammy Faye” for Best Makeup and Hair; Best Film Editing for “Dune;” and “No Time to Die” from “No Time to Die” for Best Song. Shorts and Sound and Costume Design, etc., I’ll leave to your own guesses.
Come Sunday night, let’s see how well I did. And let me know how you scored with your own Oscar picks.
Shirrel Rhoades is a former executive with Marvel Entertainment, a writer, publisher, professor and filmmaker. He is from North Carolin and lives in Florida. Contact him at srhoades@aol.com.