I saved Wakanda. Yes, it’s true, Black Panther fans.

OK, OK, you may think that’s a grandiose claim. But, fact is, back in 1998, when I was publisher of Marvel Comics, I launched a new imprint called Marvel Knights.


Shirrel Rhoades is a former executive with Marvel Entertainment, a writer, publisher, professor and filmmaker. He is from North Carolina and lives in Florida. Contact him at srhoades@aol.com.