Yes, another horror film. It seems to be the zeitgeist of our unsettling times.
How this one came about:
A couple of years ago, fledgling filmmaker Parker Finn created a disturbing short film titled “Laura Hasn’t Slept.” It was meant to be the stuff of nightmares. This 11-minute film starred Caitlin Stasey (“I, Frankenstein”) as a woman who seeks the help of a therapist due to a reoccurring bad dream.
The film won the Special Jury Recognition Prize for SXSW’s Midnight Short category and Finn got a movie deal from Paramount Players and Temple Hall Entertainment. The working title was “Something’s Wrong with Rose,” recast with Sosie Bacon (TV’s “Mare of Easton”) in the title role.
Now, this new 1-hour-55-minute horror film hits the screens, its title changed to “Smile.”
Not since Batman’s Joker has a smile been so ghastly.
The expanded plot: Dr. Rose Cotter (Bacon) witnesses a horrific suicide of a patient who ends her life with a sharp piece of glass and a wide, frightening smile stretched across her face. Traumatic in itself, but this waking nightmare doesn’t end there. Rose continues to encounter people who flash that scary smile, almost like the spread of a disease she cannot cure.
“Smile” was originally slated for a streaming release on Paramount+, but the studio decided to release the film theatrically because of its strong test screenings.
Sosie didn’t set out to be an actor, although some would say it was inevitable. She was less than six degrees away. The daughter of actors Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgewick, her father cast her in his 2005 film “Loverboy.” It was supposed to be a one-time thing.
As Kevin Bacon described it, “Sosie was cool. She kind of got it out of her system. She said, ‘Oh, that was fun — now I’m going back to school.’”
But producer James Duff offered her a four-episode role on her mother’s TV show (“The Closer”) and her career went from there.
This is the fourth movie titled “Smile” (not counting a Broadway musical), lots of TV shows and more than two dozen musical albums.
Critics find the film a bit derivative, comparing it to those earlier horror films, “The Ring” and “Ringu.”
Parker Finn described filming “Smile” as “an absolute whirlwind.” He says, “I don’t have the space here or the brain power left to describe how grateful I am for the unbelievably talented cast and crew who helped bring this project to life. I can’t wait for people to see this film … For now, sleep.”
Right, Parker. Give us a nightmarish horror film, then tell us to “sleep.”