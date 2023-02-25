Magic Mike

Channing Tatum as Mike Lane and Kylie Shea as Ballerina star in the musical comedy “Magic Mike’s Last Dance.”

 Warner Bros. Pictures

My friend Chad used to perform with a group of dancers known as the Chappenwhales. Yep, chubby male terpsichoreans.

Actor Channing Tatum (“White House Down,” “The Lost City”) used to be a Chippendale-like dancer before he made it big. The muscled, fit kind. After working as a roofer in the Tampa area, he became a male stripper under the name “Chan Crawford.” Easier than pounding nails.

