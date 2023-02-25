My friend Chad used to perform with a group of dancers known as the Chappenwhales. Yep, chubby male terpsichoreans.
Actor Channing Tatum (“White House Down,” “The Lost City”) used to be a Chippendale-like dancer before he made it big. The muscled, fit kind. After working as a roofer in the Tampa area, he became a male stripper under the name “Chan Crawford.” Easier than pounding nails.
In 2000, he was cast as a dancer in Ricky Martin’s “She Bangs” music video. After that, he became a model for Armani and other high-profile clients.
When he finally became a movie star, he drew on this history to create “Magic Mike,” the first movie in that franchise. It was based on his experiences as a sex object.
Directed by Steven Soderbergh (“Ocean’s Eleven,” “Ocean’s Twelve,” etc.), “Magic Mike” introduced us to Michael “Magic Mike” Lane (Tatum, of course), a male stripper who performs at a club called Xquisite. Here, he becomes the mentor to a new kid (Alex Pettyfer).
That one did so well — grossing $167 million on a modest $7 million budget — Channing Tatum did it again with “Magic Mike XXL.” It was directed by Gregory Jacobs (“Wind Chill”), with Soderbergh acting as an executive producer, cinematographer and film editor.
In “Magic Mike XXL,” Mike comes out of retirement to join the Kings of Tampa as they end their careers on a high note at the Myrtle Beach male stripping convention. With a worldwide gross of $122.5 million, against a budget of $14.8 million, this called for a third film.
So here we are with “Magic Mike’s Last Dance,” with Steven Soderbergh returning as director and Channing Tatum resuming his signature role. This time around, Mike goes to London to help a socialite (Salma Hayek Pinault) produce a stage play. Yes, you can expect lots of sexy dancing.
Most moviegoers will agree that this is likely “Magic Mike’s Last Dance” — literally. Rotten Tomatoes states: “‘Magic Mike’s Last Dance’ is loose and limber enough to entertain, although it’s hard to escape the feeling that this franchise has lost a step or two along the way.”
But don’t let this keep you away. As CBC opined: “If dry humping was an art, Channing Tatum would be Picasso.”
Tatum and Hayek make a hot pairing.
Chippenwhales, they are most certainly not.
