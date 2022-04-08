I just finished adding a gaming room to my house. Along with four stand-alone arcade cabinets and a classic Intellivision setup, there’s an old Sega Genesis gaming system that plays Sonic the Hedgehog. That’s why I was eager to see the new movie, “Sonic the Hedgehog 2,” that’s currently in theaters.
As the name implies, this is a sequel to an earlier movie outing (not to mention two animated direct-to-video versions before that).
The games typically feature Sonic setting out to stop a mad scientist’s schemes for world domination. So do the movies.
First released in 1991, the Sonic games are known for their fast-paced gameplay. The movies are known for their frenetic action.
As fans know, Sonic is an anthropomorphic blue hedgehog who can run at supersonic speeds. In the movies he teams up with Tom Wachowski, the sheriff of Green Hills, Mont. His friends include a yellow fox that can fly by wagging its two tails and a spiny red anteater with super strength.
Just like in the last movie, Sonic is voiced by Ben Schwartz (TV’s “Parks and Recreation”). James Marsden (the “X-Men” films) returns as the sheriff. Tika Sumpter (TV’s “One Life to Live”) reprises her role as Tom’s wife. And Jim Carrey (“Ace Ventura,” “The Mask,” et al.) is back as the story’s villain, Dr. Ivo “Eggman” Robotnik.
Colleen O’Shaughnessy (“Cars”) does the voice of the fox and Iris Elba (TV’s “Luther,” the “Thor” movies) handles the voice of the anteater.
Jeff Fowler (Oscar-nominated “Gopher Broke”) returns to direct this second film in the so-called Sonic Cinematic Universe (SCU).
“Sonic the Hedgehog 2” is a mixture of animation and live action (think: “Who Killed Roger Rabbit”). Sonic, Tails and Knuckles the Echidna remain computerized images, just like in the games.
The plot is an action-based concoction that involves Dr. Robotnik and (in the beginning) Knuckles trying to force Sonic to tell them how to find the Master Emeralds, mystical gems that “can turn thoughts into power, warp time and space with a technique called Chaos Control, give energy to living things and be used to create nuclear or laser-based weaponry.”
Spoiler alert: At the end of the movie, Sonic and his friends have saved the day and are protecting the emeralds. And a reference to Project Shadow is made in the film’s post-credits. This is likely a reference to Shadow, an immortal black hedgehog created by Robotnik. Shadow is a way cool character, popular with gamers.
A third film — probably featuring Shadow — and a spin-off series focusing on Knuckles are now in development.
If you prefer the games, you can play Sonic the Hedgehog on Nintendo Switch, Playstation, Microsoft Windows and Xbox. As for me, I’m trying to find a second-hand arcade version for my gaming room.