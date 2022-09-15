Clerks_III.jpg

The Silent Bob character appeared in Smith’s first-ever movie, “Clerks” (1994). This black-and-white buddy film presents a day in the lives of a convenience-store clerk and a next-door video-store clerk (played by Brian O’Halloran and Jeff Anderson). It also introduced two slackers known as Jay and Silent Bob (Jason Mewes and Kevin Smith) who hung out in front of the convenience store.

 Lionsgate Films

While at Marvel Entertainment I hired two comic book legends (Jimmy Palmiotti and Joe Quesada) to create a new line called Marvel Knights. To start with, I gave them four little-used superhero characters to revamp — Daredevil, Black Panther, Inhumans and Punisher.

To launch “Daredevil,” we hired Jimmy and Joe’s buddy, Kevin Smith to write the first 8 issues.


Contact jstorm@reflector.com or 252-329-9587.