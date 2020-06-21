The 2020 Tokyo Olympics might have been postponed, along with just about every other event, but locally, valiant efforts were made to allow the show to go on. While the sporting events in the Greenville-Pitt Senior Games had to be canceled for the safety of participants, the SilverArts components of the local games were held in an unconventional way: virtually. Results were announced June 15 via a 2020 SilverArts Showcase on social media.
“This has definitely been a unique year to say the least,” Pitt County Community Schools and Recreation Associate Director Jennifer Lanier-Coward said. “But it was different in a good way.”
I guess you can say she was looking for a silver lining in the SilverArts. The new method of participating opened the door for a couple more who hadn’t participated before, and it involved more communication, she explained, mentioning several letters and emails sent to participants as they navigated the uncertainty of hosting the events. While from an administrative standpoint it was more work, the method generated more exposure on the social media side.
Volunteer Jeanette Roth helped coordinate SilverArts for the first time. “The ability to see the different works from the folks in our area is incredible ... especially during these times. It’s a wonderful outlet.”
She had no idea how many would enter, especially considering technology was involved in taking photos and uploading content, but every effort was made to assist participants. A curbside photoshoot following CDC guidelines was offered at Alice F. Keene Park, allowing participants to drive up with their artwork and have photos taken. A dropbox was set up for photos to be deposited, or participants were permitted to email them.
Ultimately 60 entries were submitted. In the Greenville-Pitt Senior Games as a whole, which included Pitt, Beaufort, Hertford, Martin, and Bertie counties, 272 participants registered. Of those, 177 chose to stay registered to be eligible for the state games if they are held, or donated their registration.
Anyone of a “certain age” can’t help but be charmed by the games’ description: “a celebration of creative expression of those age 50 and better.” So being at least 50 is good, but older than that is even better.
Last year Gale Champion participated for the first time and lived up to her name: she not only placed locally, but won silver at the state level for her mixed media piece, “Sunset Sail.” She decided to enter again this year even though it was virtual. “I know many galleries, arts councils, etc., have started doing online shows since we can’t visit these shows in person. This does fill in the gap of not being able to attend and I think it was a great idea to have a virtual show this year--some way is better than no way!”
This year Gale took home the gold in the mixed media category for “Sea Turtle II” and gold in watercolor for “Rainy Day in Venice.” Each piece contains a fragment of herself, she explained, as an expression or form of exploration. “I have painted a lot with the ‘shelter at home.’ I enjoy painting tremendously and I have taken advantage of this opportunity as I find it comforting and therapeutic.”
Annette Greer, who swept the pottery category and also brought home the gold in jewelry for her arrowhead necklace was introduced to the SilverArts through Emerge Art Gallery advertising the opportunity. “It was an awesome way to focus on the arts in the midst of the pandemic and highlight works of our aging population.” It is important, she said, when somewhat isolated, to engage in forms of creativity and recreation that offer coping skills. “I hope the format encourages others to take out their needles, pens, paints, camera, or clay and create!”
John Banicky was bowled over by being awarded “Best in Show” for his bagpipes instrumental in the Performing Arts category. He said that he and his wife usually participate in the Senior Games in bowling. This year since the sporting events were canceled, he decided to enter the SilverArts and was surprised by his win. “Who would have guessed, cause I’m not that good,” he responded.
Harvey Estes took top honors in the Literary Arts, life experiences category, for “The Cutter,” and in the short story category for “Alabama-Auburn at Your Local Vacant Lot.” “I really enjoyed participating in the Silver Arts,” he said. “I have a few stories that no one had ever seen except a couple of my friends, so it was rewarding to have the opportunity to share them a little more widely.”
Diane and Ronald Hignite demonstrated that art can be a shared interest, and they split the winnings, with Diane taking top honors in acrylics for “Sunset on the River” and Ronald bringing home gold for “Donald J. Trump” in drawing and “The House by the Sea” in Pastels.
Yoga instructor Don English’s photograph “Summer’s Day” exuded tranquility ... and earned him gold.
Other gold winners included Linda Leighty for her essay, “Thank You,” Nancy Scheck for her Aran Twisted Stitch sweater, JoAnne Roth for her “Front Porch Pastime” quilt, and Billy Ellis for his mantle clock in wood working.
To view all the results, see the showcase, and vote by June 26 for your favorite in the first ever “Viewer’s Choice Award,” visit the Greenville-Pitt County Senior Games Facebook page.
The arts might have been called silver, but judging from the reaction of participants, the experience was just golden.