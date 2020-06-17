Q I am trying to follow the MIND diet but have been afraid to eat all the servings of nuts since they are so high in calories. I read in a food magazine that nuts might not have as many calories as we thought. Is that true? CJ, Greenville
A I had to do a bit of literature searching to answer your question. And, yes, there is indeed evidence that nuts may not provide as many calories as labeled on the package. Somehow, I didn’t see the study report in a journal I read regularly. The researchers used a different technique to measure the calories in tree nuts.
They fed a group of subjects almonds then analyzed how much of the almonds were metabolized and converted into energy for the body and how much the body disposed. The scientists are calling this the “metabolizable energy (ME) content-calories-of.”
Many years ago, when I studied food science, we used a bomb calorimeter in the lab to figure out the calorie content of a food. Basically, we burned the food in a special piece of equipment and recorded the rise in the temperature in the chamber. The calories you see on lists and in tables of nutrient composition and on food labels typically come from this type of analysis.
The new report on almonds said that instead of 170 calories in an ounce of almonds (about 20-24 pieces) there were only 129 calories used by the body. I found another paper reporting 16-18 cashews might give only 132 instead of 157 calories. In yet another paper, 45-47 pistachio nuts gave only a teeny bit fewer calories, 157 instead of 159. Researchers studying walnuts found 8-11 walnuts had 146 instead of 185 calories.
So, it looks like we absorb fewer calories than thought. How many fewer calories varies by the nut The scientists doing these studies say that people don’t always completely chew nuts before swallowing them, and the cell walls of nuts and other plant foods need to be broken down before the nutrients inside the cells can be digested.
It is an interesting idea, so I expect there will be more studies on how the human body absorbs energy from individual foods. So, in the short run, you could also expect that the calorie values for other tree nuts (Brazil, hazelnuts and pecans) are also lower than the label states. We just do not know how much. Unfortunately, my search only uncovered information about tree nuts — nothing so far on peanuts or “ground nuts.”
By the way, an easy way to measure out a one-ounce serving of nuts is to fill a little breath mint tin. About 27 shelled peanuts (161 calories), or 19 pecan halves (196 calories); or 7 Brazil nuts (186 calories); or 11 macadamia nuts (204 calories) fills the tin. I snack from my little tin throughout the day and feel comfortable I get a one-ounce serving. It’s so easy to overeat nuts!
The new numbers for almonds, cashews, walnuts and pistachios are not yet in the USDA Nutrition Database. So, you will not see them being used just yet, with the exception of on the KIND bars label. That company asked FDA and the USDA for permission to use this way of counting calories in nuts. So, if you compare the Nutrition Facts label from a KIND bar from a couple of years ago with one today, you will see a calorie difference even though the product is the same. The KIND press release says the reduction is between 10 and 30 calories per bar.
The MIND diet which combines the Mediterranean Diet and the DASH diet is being studied to see if consuming helps slow memory loss. The basics of the diet are to include 10 brain healthy food groups in your weekly meals. Eat every day: three-plus servings of whole grains; and one non leafy green vegetable. Eat each week: six servings of green leafy vegetables; five servings of nuts (Dr. Morris’ choice is walnuts because of the Gamma tocopherol and alpha linoleic acid; two servings of berries; three servings of beans/legumes; one serving of fish; and two servings of poultry. Drink five ounces of wine a day.
This would total about 900 calories, so meet the rest of your calorie needs with healthy foods you enjoy. The designer of the MIND diet, Dr. Martha Morris, also suggests limiting five unhealthy food groups. Eating each week fewer than five servings of pastries and sweets; four servings of red meat; one serving of cheese; and one serving of fried or fast food. Also eat less than one tablespoon a day of butter/margarine (use olive oil in moderation). If this plan intrigues you, you might take a visit with a registered dietitian nutritionist (RDN) to develop a plan just for you.