Greenville, NC (27833)

Today

Cloudy with snow developing late. Areas of freezing rain possible. Temps nearly steady around 30. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Snow accumulations less than one inch..

Tonight

Periods of snow. Low around 25F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 100%. Snow accumulating 3 to 5 inches.