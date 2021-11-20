A fine powder of dust settled onto my shiny black shoes. I walked across the soybean field toward a crowd of 15 people or so. Some wore their Sunday attire. Some had on their work clothes because they had taken some time off from their jobs to attend. I belonged to both groups in a way. I was wearing my nice clothes because it was my job to be there.
I was a pastoral intern again for the second summer of my time at seminary. I gazed with curiosity at the bleached stones peering up above the green of the soybean vines. It was the smallest cemetery I had ever seen. A handful of tombstones that gradually disappear as the crops grow higher. It puts things in perspective when you look at an ancient tombstone and stop and think: somebody wept here many years ago. And then their grief seems to echo quietly across the years.
The pastor, my supervisor for the summer, opened his Bible and the already rather quiet group became completely silent. “We have gathered today in this place to celebrate the life of …” I don’t remember her name, but there’s a good chance that it was either Woolard or Alligood. Local folks often reminded me that half the population of the county was named one or the other. When they intermarried, people jokingly changed their family name to “Wooligood.”
I braced myself a bit for the quiet but unexpected. I had never been to a funeral like this before, but I had the feeling that it was not unusual for the rest of the people attending. A few in their Sunday best were wearing sneakers so they wouldn’t get their good shoes messed up like I did. Nothing says “funeral in a bean field” like a coat, a tie, and tennis shoes.
The pastor looked at me with a glance that said, “You’re on, kiddo.” So I read a couple of Bible passages and then I said an extemporaneous off-the-cuff prayer that I had rehearsed a hundred times. The churches in that neck of the woods never used the prayers in the Book of Worship; it was their custom that “if you read it, it doesn’t come from the heart.” I never understood why it was OK to read from the Bible (if you haven’t memorized it all yet) but not OK to read a prayer. I guess reading a prayer was too much like the big church in town.
The pastor said very little to me as we walked back to our cars. He looked at me with some suspicion, since I was from Duke Divinity School, that bastion of liberalism and other heresies. (And which most of the students thought was unbearably conservative, but what is life without variety?)
Anyway, we were still friendly to each other; his silence was due to the solemnity of the moment. He was actually glad to work with me. My presence would make it easier for him to take some time off with his family. The fields of eastern North Carolina are the perfect place for big things and smaller things to come together. Like life, death, eternity, and “When can I leave for my vacation?”
The divinity school had an ongoing program of sending students out to work in local churches so we could get some practical experience. They called it “field education.” But on that day it was “soybean field education,” learning to be a pastor in whatever situation comes your way.
The school also called it “field ed” for short. And students would sometimes call it “feel dead.” Most were kidding around, of course, but some of the city boys and girls actually did suffer from culture shock at the hands of the rural south. But not me, of course. I grew up in a Baptist church in the Appalachian foothills in Alabama. So I could sing “Softly and Tenderly, Jesus Is Calling” with the best of them. Though a foreigner of sorts, I would usually be accepted into the local tribe. Eventually.
All these thoughts flitted through my mind while I was driving my granddaughter to school. As we crossed the rural landscape, we passed some tombstones straining to see over the soybean vines like Zacchaeus trying to get a glimpse of Jesus.
“Have you ever noticed those grave markers over there?”
“Yeah.”
“I did my first funeral in a place like that.”
“Oh.”
On the scale of eternity, a human life and death may seem no more than that: “Yeah” and “Oh.” But to one human being, life is at least as big as a soybean field is to a gravestone.
Maybe bigger.