Four billion years ago, Connecticut lay deep in the molten mantle of Earth, its fragments seething as a thousand future boulders.
Four hundred million years ago, Connecticut was, in part, a fraction of an independent land called Avalonia, colliding with a scrawny North America in a crush that would form mountains. The lands roiled together in a heated, crumpling confrontation, two immiscible continents twisting together in a tectonic synthesis.
The boulders were squeezed so tightly as the lands impinged that their molecules cleaved into mineral streaks now visible as metamorphic gneiss. Heat and pressure marred both entities, but welded a bond that over time was tempered to solid bedrock. Today, the rift has mostly healed.
Forty-five years ago, in New London, Connecticut, seven years after human men landed on the Moon, human women landed at the U.S. Coast Guard Academy. The academy, where captains of icebreakers are trained and groomed, broke its own historic ice by opening to women.
Once broken, there might be no putting it together again.
Uniforms had been redesigned. Height and weight standards were revised. Upper body strength requirements were modified. Buzz cuts were softened. Hourglass pegs, after all, did not fit into barrel-chested mores.
The more mettle of the first class of women was tested. Would they flinch: at the slimiest barnacle, at the heaviest tackle block, at a lewd design in the peanut butter, at a full-frontal bathrobe flash? They did not. Trials rolled off their shoulders like seawater off a cutter deck.
To the classes of women who followed, whose responsibility it would be to tend a trail already blazed, the scariest human woman of them all was Barbara Jean West. Officers with years of seniority cringed before her glare. Ships crossed the ocean rather than pass her in a channel. Stern and exacting, West the Possessed was not about to have a valiant history sullied by a bunch of lily-livered harebrains tip-toeing in her strong and competent footprints.
So when I made a mockery of squared corners under her very nose, Her Westiness took umbrage.
Squared corners are a peculiar joy of freshman swab year whereby all turns are effected at ninety degrees. As the Coast Guard is intolerant of coddling behaviors that even hint at soft and rounded, swabs must veer around corners at pointy angles.
It is a blind, brisk and slick practice: swabs are also forbidden to glance left or right for traffic; they must run everywhere; and they wear leather-soled shoes which slide like banana peels on the high-gloss flooring. Even the most alert were caught in side-panel collisions at reckless speeds, but these build character, peripheral vision and thigh agility.
Usually, I squared my corners even while delivering newspapers at 0500, before any upperclassmen were up and about. But I was in a brazen mood, swiveling to enter a friend’s room, and I flung my arms wide and danced two beats of grapevine to my friend’s dumbfounded look.
“Miss!” Outrage thundered behind me in a Possessed protest. West saw legacy besmirched before her eyes. “What was that?”
She lectured as I stood against the wall, back steeled, arms rigid, eyes straight ahead, chin tucked tight. She decreed, “... 80 to the left and 80 to the right.” She chose 80 because she was in the proud class of 1980 and everything was counted that way.
I marched tight little boxes outside her lair. Classmates skirted around me in the swab double-time lane like cars swerving around an accident.
“Eighty-one, ma’am. Eighty-two, ma’am.” Class pride.
The largest scar from the onset of Avalonia is an ancient fault line carving through subterranean Connecticut. But in the hundreds of millions of years that have followed, sediment and debris have sealed and concealed the fracture.
Deep mantle forces have stretched the taffy crust; wind and rain have stirred its dirts and cherts, caulked its rocks and composted its botanic stalks. Glaciers have plowed and roiled its shroud of soils; roots and shoots have spliced and vised; silicates and substrates have sutured the fissures. The lands have hitched and stitched, congealed and annealed, and the surface of one is now indistinguishable from the other.
A lot of filament and filler were required to lash together the thrashes and gashes of two immiscible worlds. Grain by grain, BJ and the fireball women forged, along with the pre-existing male-cadet buttress, a stronger Coast Guard corps, despite a miscreant’s squareless corner. Today, the rift has mostly healed.
Note: Barbara Jean West is a pseudonym. Joy Moses-Hall teaches physics and astronomy at Pitt Community College. She has a PhD in oceanography and is the author of the novel Wretched Refuge. Follow @jmoseshall on Facebook.