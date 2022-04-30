Graduation is in the air as students ritualize the transition from one educational level to another, or to the job world. They are the future. Let’s always encourage and support them, and now celebrate with them.
Today’s graduates face formidable challenges. Many college students move into their careers with enormous, burdensome debt. To help finance their education, many students work long hours in part-time jobs, struggling mightily to carve out time for study.
Of course, some students have everything handed to them on the proverbial silver platter, some feel entitled to good grades, and some for various reasons waste opportunities afforded them. But this season of flowing robes, photographs galore, inspiring speeches, and celebration parties is a time to appreciate and affirm hard work, accomplishment, and possibility, and there’s plenty of all that in our graduates.
Each May, I give graduates in our academic program a sheet titled “Random Stolen Proverbs.” Below is a partial list. They’re debatable, and not all apply in every circumstance, but most are worthy of a good ponder. The first few sayings are from my favorite commencement address, delivered by Alan Alda, star of the 1970s and 1980s TV series MASH.
“Be fair with people and keep at them until they’re fair with you.” “Be as smart as you can, but it’s better to be wise than smart.” “Your assumptions are your windows to the world; scrub them off once in a while.” “Don’t be too quick to accept the unchallenged assumptions of others.” (Alan Alda, Connecticut College Commencement, 1980)
“Time spent laughing is time spent with the gods.” (Japanese Proverb) “We’re all fools, whether we dance or not. So, we may as well dance.” (Japanese proverb) “Pain is inevitable; suffering is optional.” (variously attributed) “Move through emotional pain, not around it.” (Anonymous) “Be here now.” (Ram Dass)
“Acknowledge your fear, and then act.” (Riley Harrison) “Everyone makes mistakes; the key is to clean them up with integrity. So, make mistakes, but don’t leave a mess behind.” (Landmark Forum) “Do what you said you’d do when you said you’d do it.” (Widely quoted) “Create a 500-year plan for your life.” (Landmark Forum)
“Do unto others as you’d have them do unto you.” (Jesus) “Do at least one anonymous act of kindness every day.” (The Monastic Project) “’Which is more important,’ asked the Big Panda, ‘The journey or the destination?’ ‘The company,’ said the Tiny Dragon.” (James Norbury, Big Bear and Tiny Dragon)
“Learn what compound interest means and how it can help you and how it can destroy you.” (Joshua Kennon) “I hope you get a good job and make lots of money, if that’s something you want, but don’t sell your soul in the process.” (Calvin) “Know that no matter how much your accomplishments, the attendance at your funeral will be dependent on the weather.” (various versions, variously attributed)
“Be good to the Earth; it is your home for now.” (Anonymous) “Every week, try to eat one food for which you know the name of the farmer who grew it.” (Susan Vickery-Mercer) “We make a living by what we get. We make a life by what we give.” (Winston Churchill) “Share your new possibilities in some way that others are touched, moved and inspired.” (John Sammers)
“The world is too dangerous for anything but truth and too small for anything but love.” (William Sloane Coffin Jr.) “Try to stop the next war before it starts.” (Tad Daley) “Eliminate unnecessary bureaucracy.” (Anonymous) “Pick candidates who reflect your values, and work for them.” (Calvin) “Vote.” (Candidates)
“It’s a victory when the weapons fall silent and people speak up.” “People don’t really believe in words. Or rather, people believe in words only for a stretch of time. Then they start to look for action.” “Let’s build a country of opportunities, where everybody is equal before the law and where the rules of the game are honest and transparent, and the same for everyone.” (Volodymyr Zalenskyy)