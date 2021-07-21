Put on your walking shoes Saturday morning and meet Brody medical students and other interested people for a 10 minute talk by Dr. Brandon Yates from the ECU OB-GYN department and a nice walk around Lake Laupus. The event starts at the gazebo at 9 a.m. and is free. Being physically active and eating healthy helps keep your immune system strong.

Professor emeritus Kathy Kolasa, a registered dietitian nutritionist and Ph.D., is an affiliate professor in the Brody School of Medicine at ECU. Contact her at kolasaka@ecu.edu.