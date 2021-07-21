Robin Tant, MPA, RD, LDN is the Nutrition Program Director at the Pitt County Health Department

Leigh Guth is the Pitt County Center Director for the NC Cooperative Extension Service

Pitt Partners for Health is a community health improvement partnership with representatives from local churches, businesses, communities, the hospital, the health department and other human service agencies. The partnerships mission is to improve the population health of Pitt County through coalition building and partnership.