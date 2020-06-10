Dear readers, know your Ws: Wear a face covering, wait 6 feet apart, wash your hands often, and eat healthy. Also, our colleague at N.C. State University, Dr. Lindsey Haynes-Maslow, is surveying North Carolinians to better understand how COVID-19 has impacted our health, particularly as it relates to food security. If you would like to share how your access to food, what and how much you eat, physical activity and stress have changed since March, take her survey. It took me about 20 minutes to fill it out and I got to register for a chance to win a $100 Amazon gift card. Questions? Contact lhaynes-maslow@ncsu.edu. To take the survey go to https://bit.ly/2W6EI8c.
Q What are good sources of vitamin D. I am reading that it might be important in preventing COVID-19 or reducing its severity to have adequate amounts of vitamin D. HR, Greenville.
A We grew up calling vitamin D “the Sunshine vitamin.” Sunshine was in short supply in the parts of Michigan where I lived, so we made sure to get enough vitamin D from food and/or dietary supplements. When I moved to North Carolina I knew I was getting 15 minutes of sun on my face and hands every week. I was surprised when I learned many of patients who did the same still had low blood levels of vitamin D.
We know that some people, especially those with darker skin, need at least 30 minutes in the sun every week. Vitamin D helps your body absorb and use calcium. You need vitamin D for healthy bones and teeth, and to support your muscles and nerves. Vitamin D can also decrease your chances for osteoporosis (thin bones), fractures, some cancers, diabetes and heart disease. And now, importantly, vitamin D is known to protect against respiratory tract infections.
So, a reliable way to get vitamin D is from the foods you eat. Children and teens need 10 mcg or 400 IU every day. Adults up to the age of 70 years need 15 mcg or 600 IU. Older folks need 20 mcg or 800 IU. The list good food sources is rather short: mushrooms —button, oyster and shitake (10 mcg in 3.5 ounces or about 3 large ones); fatty fish like salmon, catfish, trout, mackerel, canned tuna and sardines; 1 teaspoon of cod liver oil; and liver, beef and eggs with yolk.
Take a look at the Nutrition Facts label on fortified foods like soy milk and tofu; cereals; and milks, yogurts and juice. The goal is to keep your blood levels above 30 ng/ml. If your doctor tells you your blood level is low, he/she will tell you the dose of a dietary supplement to take to get your blood levels high enough for good health. Note there has been a change in the way vitamin D is listed on the Supplement Facts label. It is always in micrograms and sometimes also in IU. Be sure to get the right dose.
Yes, I did say mushrooms are a great source of vitamin D. I love mushrooms. When I was young, my dad said I ate so many I was going to turn into a mushroom. One of my first graduate students at MSU was a forager and he taught me how to carefully differentiate between safe and poisonous mushrooms. Many edible mushrooms have poisonous look alikes.
For a short while I dated a MSU researcher who was trying to cultivate the morel mushroom. We spent a lot of time around Mesick, Michigan, mushroom hunting. So, it’s funny that I married a man who dislikes the texture of mushrooms so much he picks them out of the spaghetti sauce. He smiles when he adds them to my dish so as not to waste them.
Why do I like mushrooms so much? Perhaps it is part of my Polish heritage. Mushroom picking is a national pastime in Poland. I had the grand experience in 1971 of hunting for mushrooms with a cousin in the lovely forests outside of Warsaw, Poland. The “Polish Heritage Cookery” by Robert and Maria Strybel is my favorite Polish cookbook and it has a whole chapter with more than 47 entries of mushroom or “grzyby” dishes — from fillings to pates, to soups and pies. There are seven pages describing the common Polish and American mushrooms.
The wild version of our white button mushrooms is the meadow mushroom or “pieczarka.” You may know that most or our button mushrooms are commercially raised in the dark. Virtually all the major commercial producers treat them with Ultraviolet Light that activates the vitamin D2. Look for the words “UV treated” or “high in Vitamin D” on the package. Five medium mushrooms, exposed to UV light, have an immune supporting 23.6 mcg 118% RDA of vitamin D.
Four cremini mushrooms exposed to UV light have 25.52 mcg 128 percent RDA. One-piece whole portabella exposed to UV light has 23.9 120 percent RDA. One cup diced maitake mushrooms 19.7 mcg has 99 percent RDA. You hear me say that canned is just about as healthy as fresh, but not in this case. The amount of vitamin D in canned mushrooms has only about 10 percent of your daily need. But canned and fresh mushrooms give us B vitamins, selenium, potassium, copper and zinc.