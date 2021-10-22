Some journeys are for supercontinents. Some are for superheroes.
In 1961, Mom intended to take her toddler for a walk down the street. She never did.
Instead, she became the last polio case in Ulster County, New York. She spent weeks in the hospital and months in rehabilitation.
While she was away, Dad took on the role of Renaissance Man. During the day, he taught industrial arts at the local high school, lecturing on motors and engines. After work he donned the cape of domestic arts. He learned to bathe a baby and hang diapers on the clothesline, to hold Baby in one arm and fix the snowblower with the other.
He couldn’t bring Baby to work, and couldn’t just leave her home alone with the snowblower. His students were in the middle of a ’54 Chevy and needed guidance. The supersolution was to super-impose on a superneighbor, comingling our toddlers.
Mom’s leg and trunk muscles atrophied, though she retained full use of her hands and fingers, unlike some of the paralysis victims at rehab, who were learning to live life through a straw. She hobbled on two teetery braces bolted to her shoes, and two skinny crutches. She trained in wheelchair etiquette, practiced donning pants without standing up, and avoided tipping into the sink while brushing her teeth. She developed a new routine for the old routine. It was a trying journey.
She longed to get back. Could she master cooking a pot of super supper and holding a squirming baby while balanced on a pair of splints? She resolved to try harder, push faster, to shuffle and drag by leaps and bounds. After six months, she was ready.
Grandma didn’t believe it for a second.
Grandma had complete faith that Mom could take care of herself. She had none that Mom could tend the baby.
Grandma was the progeny of journeys. Her ancestors had made the trip from Denmark to New York. Over the long arc of time, Denmark has not always been an ocean away.
Four hundred and fifty million years ago, it belonged to a small continent called Baltica that crept toward America, winching along a closing ocean and lashing the future North America to the future Northern Europe in a long and dynamic embrace that pushed up the Appalachians in America and the ancient Caledonians in Norway on the conjoined supercontinent of Pangaea.
Denmark and New York sat in the washout zone of these mountains for 200 million years. Thermal stirrings beneath ripped them asunder, then the continents ratcheted back apart over the last 200 million years. By the time Great Great Grandpa arrived in New York on a ship in the 1880s, there was an Atlantic Ocean between, and the Caledonians were capped by up-levered Scandes and grooved by glaciers. It was a trying, tectonic journey. For Great Great Grandpa, it was a 4,000-mile trip.
For Grandma, it was 90 miles to Ulster County. “I need to know you are not going to drop that baby and fall on top of her. I need to see you doing the diapers, the laundry, the cooking. Can you lift her? Can you chase after her? Can you teach her her ABC’s?”
She ran Mom through a battery of baby drills. Mom would only carry the baby when seated in the wheelchair; she would wash the dishes while leaning against the sink; she would park the wheelchair and push up against it to stand at the stove and cook while singing the alphabet.
Dad did his part. He narrowed the wheelchair so no hall or doorway was impenetrable to oversight. He hung a shelf on the back for the vacuum canister. He built a tray that slipped over the handles of the wheelchair, to carry cups of coffee, or eye-high piles of folded laundry. Mom was a bit of a Renaissancer herself, and she removed the foot flaps on the wheelchair, propping one foot over the other in a prow that reduced drag and increased her chase capacity. Her kitchen-to-bedroom cruising speed surpassed her pre-polio speed.
Polio made Mom bionic. A dozen years later, a show called The Six Million Dollar Man presented an upside to devastating disease and injury. Lose an arm? An eye? Legs? Don’t make do: upgrade! “Bionic” implants added superhuman superpowers and supervision.
For Mom it wasn’t quite the same, but she didn’t need a zoom lens or bulldozer arm to monitor her kids because the click, tap sounds of her crutches in the supermarket were like a radio signal to home in on. And when strangers, impressed by her glitzy crutch arm-extensions and cyborg shoes asked her if she was bionic, she answered, with a Wonder Woman wink, “Yes.”
Follow @jmoseshall on Facebook. Joy Moses-Hall teaches physics and astronomy at Pitt Community College. She has a PhD in oceanography and is the author of the novel Wretched Refuge.