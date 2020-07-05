“W hen are you going to shave off that beard?”
Not “Are you going to” or “Have you ever thought about” or “One possibility that would beautify America.” No, just the assumption of the inevitable. “When are you going to shave off that beard?”
“I dunno, dad.” That’s all I could say. That was way back in the past when I lived in the present.
I got that question every morning when I came downstairs for breakfast, which was not so many mornings. I was in college, so most of the year I stayed in an apartment near the school, a couple of hours away from home. I came back now and then for a breakfast that wasn’t cereal and free access to a washer and dryer. Oh, and also to visit.
But the visiting part was soured a bit by the continuous repetition: “When are you going to shave off that beard?” Perhaps I could have avoided the question by just not coming down for breakfast. But my dad believed in starting the day off right with bacon and eggs and homemade biscuits. It was worth two minutes of the Inquisition.
It’s hard to believe now what a controversy my beard was. Today, men are all over the facial hair map, whether you’re two steps out of junior high school or one step away from the grave. Regardless of age, social status, economic standing, ethnicity, politics, religion, your face is yours, the manscaping is your choice. No one will complain except, possibly, whoever has to kiss you.
But back in the ‘50s, clean-shaven was the norm. All men were created equal, and by “equal” I mean, equally free of facial hair. Nobody grew a beard unless their hometown was having a centennial celebration when you honor your ancestors by trying to dress like them and look like them for a few weeks. And even then the guys eagerly scraped off all the extra whiskers as quick as they could when it was over.
Of course, back in those days there was also Maynard G. Krebs. He was the beatnik on the sitcom “The Many Loves of Dobie Gillis.” But he was just the exception that proved the rule. He was funny because he had a beard. Which you’re not supposed to have.
Unfortunately, by the ‘60s, facial hair had become a political statement. Every time you turned on the news, someone was protesting against something, and the guys that protested often had beards and long hair. And the people who wanted to keep things the way they were, of course, always had clean-shaven faces. The men by choice, the women by nature. So if you grew a beard, many would assume that you must be one of those radical hippies who want to change everything.
I’m a pretty apolitical person, so I never really went around protesting about much of anything, but to many people, my face said it all. And my dad was one of those people. To him my beard said, “Let’s turn the world upside down; let’s throw it all out and start over.” Which is a lot to assume from a few scraggly hairs; I didn’t exactly look like a young Santa Claus. But sometimes visual images have more impact than anything you say. So every morning my dad would say, “When are you going to shave off that beard?”
I did shave it off for a little while. I went to school in Louisville, Kentucky, for a semester, far away from my home near Birmingham. While I was there, I decided to rebel against my rebelliousness and I shaved it all off. When I came home for Christmas, my dad looked at me and said, “Something is different; is that a new shirt you’re wearing?”
“No, Dad. I shaved.”
“Oh.” I grew it back within a few months but he never said another word about it. And I kept it for about 20 years. Everyone told me that the more my face was covered up, the less damage it did to my appearance. I guess the Wolfman look would have been optimal.
I finally shaved off my beard for good back in the early ‘90s. When I first grew it out, it was black. Then gradually over the years it became black with just enough gray and white to look distinguished (if I had been 68 at the time instead of 38). And then it was salt and pepper. And then it was salt with pepper. And then it was salt!
If it had just gone ahead and turned Santa Claus white it wouldn’t have been so bad; I could have worked beatnik poetry readings during the Christmas season. But just enough black and gray whiskers persisted so that it always looked just plain awful. Like the old man in a low budget Western movie that’s put in for comic relief.
So I shaved it all off. And my dad once again failed to notice that it was gone. So he also didn’t notice that male vanity accomplished what constant nagging could not. But most of my friends did notice. So I had many conversations like this:
“Oh, you shaved … that looks nice.”
“So,” I retorted, “You’re saying that I looked not so nice before? Is that it?”
“Oh, no ... I just meant ... you know you looked OK before.”
“Just OK?”
“Umm ... no, you look great either way, really.”
I didn’t shave to embarrass my friends; that was just a happy accident.
So today, whenever I see a man with a beard, I want to stop him and talk to him. I want to tell him, “You know, it was guys like me who fought for your freedom.” Of course, by “fought” I mean I argued with my parents when I was young. And by “freedom” I mean your right to use a razor — or not.
Harvey Estes is a nationally published puzzle master whose Pitt County Crossroads alternates with his column in The Daily Reflector every other week. He lives in Pitt County north of Greenville.