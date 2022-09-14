bruschetta

Bruschetta is casual yet elegant, and a perfect starter or light meal.

 Lynday Balslev/Taste Food

Don’t underestimate the open-faced sandwich. As simple as they may sound, these topless sandwiches are often a refreshing and decorative reflection of the season and their cuisine. They range from sleek and minimal to rustic and hearty, with flourishes that reflect their culture.

The ingredients vary widely, from salads and spreads to cold meats and smoked fish to cheese and fresh vegetables. The Scandinavians are famous for smorrebrod, topped with Nordic specialties such as herring, salmon and fried plaice. The French call their creations tartines, which may include breakfast servings of toasted baguettes slathered with butter and jam. The Italians are best known for bruschetta — thick slices of toasted bread brushed with garlic and olive oil, often topped with a tumble of sweet tomatoes and bright basil.


