...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM EDT THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...Heat index values up to 106 expected.
* WHERE...Portions of eastern North Carolina.
* WHEN...From noon today to 8 PM EDT this evening.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
Asparagus gives this frittata dinner great flavor and a colorful presentation.
Frittatas are not just for lunch. If you are looking for dinner in a pinch, these eggy dishes can be prepped in minutes, making use of the contents of your veggie drawer, or even last night’s leftovers, for inspiration.
A frittata is a light and fluffy baked egg dish, a hybrid of an omelet and a quiche. It is crustless and requires baking in the oven. Simply saute your vegetables first, then add an egg and cream mixture enriched with cheese for flavor and richness.
Ground sausage, cubed pieces of ham, even leftover chicken can be added to the mix for a meatier frittata. Or keep it light and green with vegetables, such as broccoli, spinach or, in the case of this recipe, asparagus. Asparagus is available throughout the summer. While it’s tempting to throw the spears on the grill or steam them with lemon, they are a great addition to egg dishes. They also make for a lovely presentation.
Choose nutty or sharp melty cheeses, such as Parmesan, Gruyere or cheddar, to add flavor and oomph to the dish. After all, if you are adding the cheese, you should be able to taste it. Sautéed onions or leeks sweetly balance the earthy greens.
A frittata can be made in advance and served warm or at room temperature, which is conducive to a sweltering day. If you have a cast-iron skillet, you can even cook it on the grill to keep the heat outdoors.
Asparagus Frittata
Prep time: 15 minutes
Baking time: About 25 minutes
Yield: Serves 4 to 6
Ingredients:
12 ounces asparagus, medium-thin thickness
8 large eggs, room temperature
1/2 cup heavy cream (or 1/4 cup whole milk plus 1/4 cup heavy cream)
2 to 3 ounces Gruyere cheese, grated
1 teaspoon kosher salt
1/2 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
1 tablespoon unsalted butter
1 tablespoon olive oil
2 medium leeks, white and pale green parts thinly sliced and rinsed
Fresh herbs for garnish, such as thyme, mint or chervil
Steps:
Preheat the oven to 375 degrees.
Snap off the tough ends of the asparagus and discard. Trim the asparagus tips to 3 to 4 inches in length and set aside. Chop the trimmed stalks.
Lightly whisk the eggs in a medium bowl, then whisk in the cream, Gruyere, salt and pepper.
Melt the butter with the oil in a large oven-proof skillet over medium heat. Add the leeks and saute until soft without coloring, about 2 minutes. Add the chopped asparagus stalks and saute until bright in color, about 1 minute more.
Pour in the eggs and gently stir to evenly distribute. Carefully arrange the asparagus tips in a spoke pattern on the eggs without submerging. Sprinkle the Parmigiano cheese over the top.
Transfer to the oven. Cook 20 to 25 minutes until the frittata is set and golden in spots. It will puff up while baking, then set as it cools. Serve warm or at room temperature garnished with fresh herbs.
Lynda Balslev is an award-winning cookbook author, recipe developer, tester and editor. Taste Food is distributed by Andrews McMeel Syndication.