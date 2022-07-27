Asparagus Frittata

Asparagus gives this frittata dinner great flavor and a colorful presentation.

 Lynda Balslev for Tastefood

Frittatas are not just for lunch. If you are looking for dinner in a pinch, these eggy dishes can be prepped in minutes, making use of the contents of your veggie drawer, or even last night’s leftovers, for inspiration.

A frittata is a light and fluffy baked egg dish, a hybrid of an omelet and a quiche. It is crustless and requires baking in the oven. Simply saute your vegetables first, then add an egg and cream mixture enriched with cheese for flavor and richness.


Lynda Balslev is an award-winning cookbook author, recipe developer, tester and editor. Taste Food is distributed by Andrews McMeel Syndication.