Sheet Pan Chicken Thighs With Tomato Onion Jam

Sheet pan chicken thighs with tomato onion jam is and delicious all-in-one dish.

 Lynda Balslev

Sheet pan dinners are hardly a new trend, but the method is consistently revelatory. It's impossible not to marvel at its simplicity and ability to deliver a one-dish, er, -pan dinner packed with flavor.

This chicken dish is easy and extremely flexible in that you can make it all at once or marinate the chicken a few hours ahead or overnight for convenience, with the bonus of extra flavor from the marinating time. When ready to cook, perch the chicken over sliced onions and tomatoes and let the meat's juices baste the vegetables while they soften and break down into a chunky sauce.


Lynda Balslev is an award-winning cookbook author, recipe developer, tester and editor. Taste Food is distributed by Andrews McMeel Syndication.