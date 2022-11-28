Pear and Cardamom Tarte Tatin

This tarte recipe has a sour cream pastry, which creates a crumbly, cookie-like crust.

 Lynda Balslev/Tastefood

When it comes to a dessert, a baked upside-down anything is a winner — even when it's a mistake. A tarte Tatin is a classic French upside-down fruit tart, traditionally made with apples. It's named for the Tatin sisters, who created the upside-down caramelized tart, purportedly by accident, in Lamotte-Beuvron, France, in 1898.

Legend has it that one of the sisters inadvertently omitted the pastry in an apple tart. The dessert was nimbly salvaged by placing the crust on top of the fruit, in a wonderful example of kitchen improvisation, which gave rise to a timeless dessert. (Wouldn't it be nice if all kitchen disasters yielded such successful and delicious results?)

