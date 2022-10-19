Shrimp and Kale Couscous

Shrimp and kale couscous features wholesome ingredients that build layers of texture and flavor from an abundance of fresh herbs and citrus.

 lynda balslev/tastefood

You might agree when I say that life feels uncertain right now. There is a new normal replacing many assumptions and expectations we had taken for granted. Some of this is organic: We evolve, kids grow, parents age, paradigms shift. Some of this is external: Our world as we know it changes, affecting jobs, homes, security — even the weather. We all have our own mix of ingredients that concoct a plan, a recipe, for our life. Yet, the only sure thing is that there is no sure thing. And this is a reason that I like to cook.

The act of cooking is predictable and methodical, an essential daily routine that grounds and comforts us. When I cook, I surrender to its principles, meditate on the process, and revel in its artistic shape. Cooking tells a story that is both personal and reflective. It's a creative journey and sensual expression that can be gifted and shared. It's rooted in history, yet embraces the present; it's our daily bread. Cooking is a thread that tethers us, reminding us of the past while planting seeds for the future, reinforcing and creating new traditions. It connects a family, old friends, new acquaintances and travelers with whom we intersect.


