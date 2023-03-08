Coq-au-vin Inspired Chicken Thighs

Coq-au-vin inspired chicken thighs are a fragrant concoction of chicken, red wine and vegetables braised in the oven.

 Lynda Balslev/Tastefood

A fragrant concoction of chicken, red wine and vegetables braising in the oven is just what the winter ordered. This recipe is inspired by coq au vin, a traditional country French dish.

The origin of coq au vin (which translates to “rooster cooked in wine”) is steeped in frugality, embracing a slow cook to tenderize an old rooster or retired hen. The resulting fragrant stew was (and is) deliciously heady in aromatics and wine and a comforting salve in the cold weather season.

Lynda Balslev is an award-winning writer, cookbook author, and recipe developer based in northern California. Visit TasteFood at TasteFoodblog.com.