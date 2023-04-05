Pasta With Roasted Tomatoes, Arugula and Cheesy Breadcrumbs

Cheesy breadcrumbs add a layer of texture and taste to pasta with roasted tomatoes, and arugula.

 Lynda Balslev/Tastefood

Spring cleaning is a refreshing and cathartic ritual, and the kitchen is a great place to begin. Clean out the refrigerator, toss any items with long-past use-by dates, and refresh those old spices parked in a drawer.

As you fill your trash and recycling bins, keep one exception in mind: Under no circumstances should you throw out any stale bread.

