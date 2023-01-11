Chipotle Short Rib and Root Vegetable Stew

Chipotle short rib and vegetable stew features chunks of meat seared brown on the stovetop and submerged in a heady stock of wine, broth and spices.

 Lynda Balslev/Tastefood

It’s a slow-cooking time of year, which calls for a meal like this: an aromatic pot of braised short ribs, blanketed in a richly fortified sauce, exuding comfort.

I make variations of this recipe under the guise of other comfort-food standards, such as beef bourguignon and Irish stew. The ingredients shift slightly, but the principle is the same. Chunks of meat are seared brown on the stovetop, then submerged in a heady stock of wine, broth and spices. The pot is then banished to the oven for several hours to bubble and simmer until the meat is falling-apart tender and infused with flavor.

